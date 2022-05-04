7 Photos Of Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively That Prove They're Actually Just Like Us
So many relatable moments!
While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively might be one of the hottest celebrity couples in Hollywood, they always take time to keep it real.
The two recently attended the 2022 Oscar Met Gala where they were co-hosts for the prestigious event and Ryan had a super relatable moment on the red carpet.
As Blake underwent a dramatic costume change, her husband stared at her in astonishment and awe, in a totally unscripted and candid moment.
They often post real moments of each other on their social media accounts and it's honestly super sweet to see how grounded they both can be away from all of the glitz and glam!
When Ryan helped her out with her hair
In a video that Blake posted to Instagram, Ryan can be seen helping his wife section off and colour her hair.
"That time I f*d my hairdresser," she said of the whole at-home attempt between the two.
It looks like it didn't turn out too badly though, so maybe he could help out in the future!
When Ryan was thrilled with his birthday pie
When your guy asks for pie for his birthday, you have to deliver!
"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles," Blake captioned her Insta post of Ryan looking thrilled.
"@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."
When they looked loved up
In proof that you don't need a perfect picture, Blake posted this blurry photo showing their happiness.
"Find me a better friend," Blake said of the two of them sharing a laugh. "I’ll wait…"
When they went sledding together
Given that Ryan is Canadian, it's possible that he introduced his wife to one of the best activities to do when the white stuff is on the ground.
In this adorable video, Blake looks absolutely thrilled to be hurtling down the snow.
"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Ryan said about her in his post.
When Ryan trolled her
For her birthday one year, Ryan took the opportunity to post a series of unflattering pictures of his wife.
Just like the rest of us, it seems like the gorgeous Blake can even be caught off guard.
Nothing like a little trolling to show off your love. Happy birthday, indeed!
When they voted
Like many others, the two appear to take their civic responsibilities seriously as they posed after voting in the last American election.
"It was Ryan’s first time," Blake said about her Canadian hubby's first time voting in the U.S.
"He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends."
When Ryan gushed about how much he loves his wife
Through all of their teasing and trolling, it's always apparent just how much they love one another.
"It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," Ryan said about Blake for Mother's Day.
"I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability."