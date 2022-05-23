Ryan Reynolds Got An Earring At Sears When He Was A Teen & The Story Is Too Funny (VIDEO)
"My brothers said, 'You're gonna die.'"
Ryan Reynolds is known for being a funny actor and generally a great guy, but it seems like his younger self had a little mischievous side.
In a recent episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the Canadian actor discussed his years growing up with his parents and three brothers in Vancouver.
"You would describe your upbringing as happy as a child?" Letterman asked.
"Yeah, I guess so," Reynolds answered. "I mean, there were times of real darkness, but I found those slivers of light. My brothers did too. We had each other."
Come for the story of teenage rebellion, stay for the heartwarming twist. Catch up with @VancityReynolds and 5 other wonderful people on tomorrow’s premiere of #MyNextGuest Season 4. pic.twitter.com/dfirkVmepR
— David Letterman (@Letterman) May 20, 2022
He then went on to describe the solidarity between the siblings.
"I wanted to get an earring as a kid. I thought that would be a good idea, a cool thing to do," he shared.
"My brothers said, 'You're gonna die. You'll show up at dinner tonight and there will be a messy stabbing death because dad will take one of the utensils and stab you.'"
That did not stop young Ryan from completing the act.
"I went off with one of my friends and his mom. We went to Sears, or wherever the hell you go," he said. "She signed the consent form, I got an earring."
That's when things got real.
"I came home, and I remember my face being so flush with blood and heat, thinking about this impending disaster that was about to happen."
He says he remembers sweat literally dripping down into his lap as he felt his dad's gaze hit him while everyone was at the dinner table.
"He mutters some swear word under his breath or something like, 'You f*cks,'" Reynolds recalled.
"And I look up, and I look around, and I see that all three of my brothers had gotten an earring to sort of save me."
Now that's some brotherly love!
Later in the show, Letterman asked Reynolds if he saw any irony in growing up in a family of boys given that he and Blake Lively have three girls.
"The only thing that strikes me is that I think my dad would've loved them," he said. "I think he would've really been softened by them in a way that he wasn't with boys."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.