Ryan Reynolds Celebrated The 20th Anniversary Of 'Van Wilder' & It's So Nostalgic (VIDEO)
It's the Coolidge College Class of 2022 reunion!
It's officially been 20 years since Ryan Reynolds first graced the big screen in the raunchy hit Van Wilder and he celebrated the milestone on TikTok.
On Monday, July 11, the Canadian actor shared a then-and-now of the "Coolidge College Class of 2022 20 Year Reunion" featuring Tara Reid, Kal Penn, Tim Matheson, Teck Holmes and himself.
"Go Chickadees!" he captioned the post.
Many in the comments couldn't believe the movie has reached double-decade status.
"20 years old! I was way too young when I watched this," commented one person.
Given that the film has an R rating, if they were under 18, they were definitely too young!
"One of my favorite movies," said another. "I still watch my VHS often."
"Didn’t expect this to hit me as hard as it did," wrote another.
Back in 2021, CinemaBlend asked Reynolds how he'd like fans to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the film.
"I don’t know if I’ve ever been the guy that’s like, ‘I hope fans celebrate my movie that’s two decades old,’" he said.
"I mean, if it meant something to someone somewhere, I always appreciate that," he continued. "But I’m certainly not a guy that’s gonna project any sort of pomp and circumstance onto the event."
He also shared that he had "a blast" making the movie.
"I feel like it opened a lot of doors for me. I’ve gotta watch it again, I don’t think I’ve seen it in 20 years," he said at the time. "So, one of these days I’m gonna watch it again."