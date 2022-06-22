Ryan Reynolds Says His Three Daughters Are So 'Wild' He Thinks They May Have Rabies
While there's no doubt that Ryan Reynolds loves his daughters that he shares with his wife Blake Likely, it sounds like they're a bit of a handful!
While speaking at an event, the Canadian actor gave a glimpse into his domestic life, as reported by Page Six.
“I’m a parent of three girls," he said. "They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."
Reynolds and Lively's eldest is named James, who is seven, followed by Inez, who is five, and Betty, who is two.
He also shared that he's not always the perfect dad.
“I’m like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap," he said. "It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.”
Reynolds also wants his little ones to know that messing up is inevitable and that reflecting on it can be powerful.
“I used to tell my kids, 'Don’t waste your mistakes,'" he shared.
“When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound.”
Now that's a good life lesson!
Reynolds recently chatted about him and Lively's parenting style on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Lettermanand how it differs from how the two of them were raised.
"My parents probably might've had the attitude of 'be happy, I want to raise my kids to be happy' and I think my feeling and Blake's feeling as well, she shares this, is to raise our kids to be self-aware," he said.
"Self-aware that any feeling you feel is okay."
