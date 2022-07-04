Ryan Reynolds Found A 'Mind-Blowing' Piece Of Canadian History & Showed It Off On Instagram
"If you're from 🇨🇦..."
Ryan Reynolds just unearthed a bit of a Canadian relic and he took to social media to share his finding.
On Sunday, July 3, the Vancouver-born actor posted a photo of a Canadian one-dollar bill that marked the centennial of Confederation.
"Going through some of my late father's stuff," he wrote on his Insta story. "If you're from 🇨🇦 this is kinda mind blowing."
"In honour of the 100th anniversary of Confederation, a modified version of the 1954 $1 note was issued, bearing the date 1967," says the Bank of Canada of the commemorative note.
"The centennial logo was added to the front of the note and a view of Canada's original Parliament Buildings, destroyed by fire in 1916, was substituted for the prairie landscape that appeared on the original 1954 $1 note. A second version of this commemorative note, featuring the dates 1867–1967 in place of the serial numbers, was also issued."
It seems like Reynolds found a fascinating little slice of history!
The proud Canuck also recently chatted about all things Canada when he sat down with Ian Hanomansing on The National.
When asked about his favourite spot in all of Vancouver, Reynolds was quick to shout out Minerva's restaurant, as he has done multiple times in the past.
As for where he'd like to visit that he's never been to, Reynolds revealed that he's never explored Nova Scotia.
"No, I've stopped there once briefly, but I didn't get to properly look around," he shared. "So I really would love to see Nova Scotia."
In a bit of a controversial move, he admitted that his favourite Canadian food is souvlaki, given that he grew up in Greektown, but he admits that poutine is the obvious answer.
