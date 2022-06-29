A Canadian TikToker Ate 50 Poutines In 7 Days & It's The Most Intense Thing Ever (VIDEOS)
He spent over $1000 on his poutine journey.
If you consider yourself a poutine expert, you might just get put to shame by this Canadian TikToker's recent wild culinary journey.
From June 18 to 25, 26-year-old Niko Atsaidis embarked on a gastronomical quest to personally eat 50 poutines to determine which location in Quebec offered the best of the best.
In an interview with Narcity Quebec, Atsaidis explained how he came up with his itinerary.
"I had several places in mind that I knew or on which I fell during my research. I started posting my videos and right away I got suggestions from a ton of people," he shared.
"I really tried to narrow it down to include the widest variety of locations and be sure to sample the crowd's favourites."
@niko.atsaidis
Poutine Week 1/50 ! The bar is set high 9.7 #fyp #fypシ #viraltiktok #viralvideo #qc #quebec #poutine #fetenationale #montreal #mtlfoodie #foodblogger #montrealrestaurant #poutinequebec #longeuil
During his research, the TikToker visited Blainville, Drummondville, Granby, Huntington, Île-Perrot, Lac-Supérieur, Lachute, Laval, Longueuil, McMasterville, Mercier, Montreal, Mont-Tremblant, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Georges, Trois-Rivières, Quebec City, Victoriaville and Yamachiche.
Between gas and food, he said he spent about $1,225.
“I tackled the classic poutines," he explained. "I really wanted to find out what made a poutine the best in Quebec. [...] Who could manage to take three ingredients and elevate them beyond what one can imagine to be the best, while remaining true and preserving the authenticity of classic poutine."
At the end of his delicious undertaking, he ranked his top five picks:
- First place: Les Couleurs de La Terre in Yamachiche
- Second place: Resto Grégoiree in Mercier
- Third place: Resto Labelle in Lachute
- Fourth place: Cantine La Fringale in McMasterville
- Fifth place: Cantine ANNIE in Victoriaville
@niko.atsaidis
Top 5 Poutines in Québec #fyp #foodreview #mukbang #honestreview #mtlfoodie #viralvideo #quebec #quebectiktok #montreal #montrealfood #laval #poutine #top #top5
As for what he's up to next, Atsaidis posted a Tiktok on June 28 saying he's going to eat 100 slices of pizza in July to determine which city out of Montreal, Toronto, New York and Chicago has the best pie in a series he's calling "The Pizza Wars."
Best of luck, Niko!