NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

A Ukrainian Refugee Tried Poutine For The First Time & His Reaction Is Everything (VIDEO)

"Am I doing it right?" 😋

Trending Staff Writer
Semion trying poutine. Right: A plate of poutine.

Semion trying poutine. Right: A plate of poutine.

newcanadians | TikTok

A Ukrainian man who recently came to Canada has been sharing his thoughts about his new home on TikTok and he recently sampled a true Canuck delicacy.

The TikTok account @newcanadians is run by Semion, who describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life."

While he was out watching a soccer game, he documented his first time trying out a recommendation from his followers.

"All right guys, you said I have to try poutine," he said. "The time has come. I was searching through menu and then I remembered you guys was telling me about this."

As for the dish itself, which he learned consisted of fries with "sauce" and cheese, he said it looked delicious.

"Am I doing right?" he said as he brought a gooey fry to his mouth, which ended up with a string of cheese all over his chin.

"Awesome," he said of the experience. "No seriously, it's very tasty."

@newcanadians

So this was awesome, any new recommendations? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #poutine

He also made a video where he appeared to be absolutely tickled about Canadian currency.

"I don't know if you're aware, but your money are transparent," he said while looking through a $5 bill.

"This is very cool and I don't think I've seen like this somewhere something like this," he continued. "That's amazing."

@newcanadians

Transparent money???? Rly? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada

He also made a video about his "heartwarming" experience with Canadians.

"Guys I just had to pull over and make this TikTok," he said. "The fact that I'm driving and any pedestrian I meet on my way would wave me, and I would wave back to him, and this pedestrian would smile, and I would smile back. This makes me so happy."

@newcanadians

Is it usual for you, Canadians? Or it has the same effect on you too? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #happy

Apparently, such behaviour is not common in Ukraine.

"It's so unusual and makes me so happy that just one random person could make my whole day, or in this case my whole evening," he explained.

"This is just so unusual and so heartwarming for me so probably Canadians are amazing. I mean, for sure you are."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...