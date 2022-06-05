A Ukrainian Refugee Tried Poutine For The First Time & His Reaction Is Everything (VIDEO)
"Am I doing it right?" 😋
A Ukrainian man who recently came to Canada has been sharing his thoughts about his new home on TikTok and he recently sampled a true Canuck delicacy.
The TikTok account @newcanadians is run by Semion, who describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life."
While he was out watching a soccer game, he documented his first time trying out a recommendation from his followers.
"All right guys, you said I have to try poutine," he said. "The time has come. I was searching through menu and then I remembered you guys was telling me about this."
As for the dish itself, which he learned consisted of fries with "sauce" and cheese, he said it looked delicious.
"Am I doing right?" he said as he brought a gooey fry to his mouth, which ended up with a string of cheese all over his chin.
"Awesome," he said of the experience. "No seriously, it's very tasty."
@newcanadians
So this was awesome, any new recommendations? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #poutine
He also made a video where he appeared to be absolutely tickled about Canadian currency.
"I don't know if you're aware, but your money are transparent," he said while looking through a $5 bill.
"This is very cool and I don't think I've seen like this somewhere something like this," he continued. "That's amazing."
He also made a video about his "heartwarming" experience with Canadians.
"Guys I just had to pull over and make this TikTok," he said. "The fact that I'm driving and any pedestrian I meet on my way would wave me, and I would wave back to him, and this pedestrian would smile, and I would smile back. This makes me so happy."
@newcanadians
Is it usual for you, Canadians? Or it has the same effect on you too? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #happy
Apparently, such behaviour is not common in Ukraine.
"It's so unusual and makes me so happy that just one random person could make my whole day, or in this case my whole evening," he explained.
"This is just so unusual and so heartwarming for me so probably Canadians are amazing. I mean, for sure you are."