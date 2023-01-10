A Newcomer Tried Tim Hortons For The First Time & 'Fell In Love' With One Thing (VIDEO)
"Today my Canadian friend brought me here to try something."
Having a coffee and doughnut from Tim Hortons is basically a must for anyone visiting the country let alone living in it, and a newcomer did just that.
TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@mackhnachov), who is a young Ukrainian refugee currently living in Saskatchewan, documents all of the fun Canadian experiences he gets up to and recently chronicled a small taste test at Timmies.
"Trying Tim Hortons for the first time," said the voiceover on his video as he showed off the selection of baked goods in the store.
"Today my Canadian friend brought me here to try something," he continued. "He explained to me about doughnuts for a long time, but I didn't understand anything."
It seems the whole experience was a little overwhelming as he couldn't recall what treats they picked out.
"I don't even remember the names of those we chose but they all look delicious," Andrian explained.
"First I decided to try a doughnut with cream inside," he said, which appeared to be a Boston Cream. "It turned out to be interesting and delicious. I expected it to be very sweet but that's good."
As for his coffee, it appeared to be nothing overly spectacular.
"I also decided to try the drink," he shared. "It's a regular latte."
However, it was the last sweet he tried that had him seeing hearts.
"At the end some strange doughnut," he said of what appeared to be a Honey Crueller. "I thought it was dry but when I first took a bite, the cake seemed to melt in the mouth and I fell in love with it.
@makhnachov
Do you like Tim Hortons?What should I try ? WHERE U FROM? #canada_life🇨🇦 #wintercanada🇨🇦 #saskatchewan #makhnachov #canadafun #firstime #cnadatiktok #canadianculture #timhortonscanada #timhortons @timhortons @Andrian Makhnachov
He then asked his viewers what he should try next, and many chimed in with their suggestions.
"Apple fritter all the way, with a 1/4 French vanilla the rest coffee," suggested the top comment.
"I like the breakfast sandwiches on a biscuit or bagel, farmers wrap, potato wedges with chipotle sauce, double double and vanilla ice cap," recommended another.
"The BEST thing at Tim Hortons is an everything bagel toasted with butter and cream cheese," one person wrote.
All solid things to try next, Andrian!
Maybe Tim Hortons' new value breakfast menu should be next?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.