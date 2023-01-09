Tim Hortons Just Launched A New Breakfast Menu & Everything Is Under $3
Here's how you can enjoy brekkie on a budget. 😋
If you're looking to pick up some breakfast without spending big bucks, Tim Hortons just launched a new menu for the most important meal of the day and it's full of value-friendly options.
On January 9, the brand announced a Tim Selects breakfast menu, and it sounds great for anyone who is short on time or cash.
What's in the Tim Selects value breakfast menu?
The new Tim Selects value breakfast menu has three options.
For starters, customers will be able to tuck into one of its newest dishes in the breakfast sandwich market: the Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich which features naturally smoked Canadian bacon and cheese in an English muffin.
Those looking to get creative can also order a breakfast sandwich with smoked Canadian bacon and a freshly-cracked egg.
Apart from that there will also be a Simply Sausage breakfast sandwich with sausage and cheese in a biscuit.
And, so as not to leave the bagel fans disappointed, the menu will also include a freshly-baked bagel with cream cheese, a Tims classic.
The best part? All three options are available for under $3.
The exact prices may differ slightly according to region due to applicable taxes, but it's still great value.
Pair 'em up with some classic Tims coffee, and not a bad way to start the day, eh?
If you're on the lookout for more new Tims dishes, the brand has certainly been busy such as the recent introduction of the Anytime Snackers to the menu.
It's also introduced brand-new packaging towards the end of 2022 which includes compostable cutlery and new hot beverage lids.
