Tim Hortons Is Introducing New Packaging In 2023 & New Cup Lids Could Be Coming Soon Too
You'll get "fibre" packaging at locations across the country next year.
Tim Hortons is changing its packaging in Canada to reduce waste and eliminate single-use plastics and new hot beverage lids could be coming soon too.
On December 20, 2022, the national coffee chain announced that Tims locations across the country would introduce compostable wooden and fibre cutlery in 2023 to help eliminate about 90 million single-use plastics a year.
Also, the plastic lids you get with Tim Hortons Loaded Bowls will be replaced with fibre lids at locations in Canada.
To reduce waste, a new breakfast and lunch wrapper that uses 75% less material will be introduced in 2023 as well and it's expected to save more than 1,400 tonnes of material a year.
Tim Hortons locations will also get rid of all single-use plastic bags and will start offering reusable bags that you can purchase starting in January 2023.
New Tim Hortons cutlery that's compostable.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
Also, a new plastic-free and recyclable hot beverage lid that's sandy-coloured is being tested for 12 weeks at Tim Hortons locations in Vancouver.
This trial is meant to help the national coffee chain develop packaging that's an alternative to plastic and easier to recycle.
So, the lids you get with hot drinks such as coffee and tea could be replaced with the fibre lid soon, depending on how the trial goes.
New Tim Hortons plastic-free and recyclable lid that's being tested.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
Tims has made other packaging changes recently, including replacing plastic-lined sandwich and bagel wrappers with paper-based wrappers and testing hot beverage cups that are compostable and recyclable.
A few years back, Tim Hortons switched from flat lids to the raised dome lids that you currently get with your hot drinks.
Justin Bieber was not a fan of the new lids and he even put up a poll on Instagram asking who else was missing the old lids.
"I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of.. the [coffee] would come out better," he said. "These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink it's a damn outrage and needs to be changed back."
Then, Bieber went to a Toronto Maple Leafs game and a fan gifted him an entire bag of old Tim Hortons lids!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.