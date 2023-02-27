Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win Is Coming Back & The Prizes Include A Daily $10,000 Jackpot
You could also win a car, a fancy vacation or a new smartphone! 🤩
Get ready, coffee drinkers! Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win contest is back and the prizes include a daily $10,000 jackpot, fancy vacations, prepaid gift cards, cars worth almost $40,000 and millions of free drinks and donuts.
On Monday, Tim Hortons confirmed that the popular contest – previously known as Roll Up The Rim – is making a comeback for 2023.
Starting on March 6, the annual contest will allow customers to earn one "roll" for each eligible item purchased, giving them the chance to win instant prizes.
This year, you'll be able to earn a roll by buying items like hot and cold drinks, select breakfast foods, and lunch and dinner options – including Loaded Wraps and Bowls.
New for 2023 is the chance to win $10,000 for every day of the competition. Each time customers purchase an eligible item, they'll automatically be entered into a prize draw to win the daily jackpot.
Ahead of this year's Roll Up To Win contest, here's everything you need to know about how to play, how long it's around for and the best prizes you can win.
Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim 2023
Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win will return Canada-wide as of Monday, March 6.
The contest will last for around one month and is set to end on Sunday, April 2.
Guests can earn one roll per eligible item purchased, which includes select beverages, snacks and meals. The more you buy, the more rolls you get.
In case you missed it, in 2020 the coffee giant changed the name of the contest – previously known as Roll Up The Rim To Win – in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement at the time, it said, "Tim Hortons does not believe it's the right time for team members in our restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people's mouths during this current public health environment."
The annual contest was renamed Roll Up To Win and has remained digital ever since, which means customers roll the rim virtually, rather than in-person.
How to play Roll Up To Win
Playing Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win is pretty simple. To get a roll (and to be in with a chance of winning a prize), customers simply need to purchase eligible items and scan their rewards account.
"Whether you scan using the Tims App or a physical Tims Rewards card, your Tims Rewards account is your gateway to play Roll Up To Win," the company explains.
Be sure to scan your Tims Reward account – either by using your physical card or the Tims app – to instantly earn the digital rolls.
You'll earn a digital roll by purchasing items like a coffee, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast wraps, lunch items and more.
The Canadian coffee giant says you can also get a "special bonus roll" if you place your order via the Tims app.
Before you get started though, you'll need to download and use the Tims app, or register a Tims Rewards Card if you haven't already.
If you don't have a rewards account yet, you can sign up here.
Tims says those facing issues may need to update their app to the most recent version.
2023 Roll Up To Win prizes
For 2023, there are a whole bunch of Roll Up To Win prizes, including vacations, gift cards, cars, games consoles and smartphones, as well as freebies like coffee and donuts.
Among the biggest prizes up for grabs this year are 15 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highlines, 5 Universal Orlando Resort vacations, 40 Xbox Series S Consoles and 250 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphones.
What's more, for the first time this year customers will also be automatically entered into a daily prize draw to win a $10,000 jackpot – even if they've won a prize on their roll already.
Here's a look at the full list of prizes for 2023:
- 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline – 15 to be won
- Universal Parks & Resorts 4-Day/3-Night Vacation for four at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort – 5 to be won
- 6 Night Vacation at any Hilton hotel – 10 to be won
- JOURNIE $1,000 Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won
- Xbox Series S Console – 40 to be won
- The Bay $100 e-Gift Card – 50 to be won
- Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® - 150 to be won
- 2 Night Weekend Getaway at any Hilton hotel – 150 to be won
- Benchmark 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit – 250 to be won
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – 250 to be won
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone – 250 to be won
- Chilly Moose 25L Ice Box Cooler – 300 to be won
- $300 PKG Carry Goods Sitewide Gift Card – 300 to be won
- Skullcandy SLYR® Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – 500 to be won
- Skullcandy Dime® 2 True Wireless Earbuds – 500 to be won
- Home Hardware $100 eGift Card – 750 to be won
- Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won
- $100 Rakuten Cash Back - 1,000 to be won
- 1-Year Subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won
- $100 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 1,000 to be won
- 6 Months of $0 Voilà Delivery or Pickup Fee Digital Code – 1,000 to be won
- $10 Off a Tim Hortons Product at Voila.ca Digital Code – 1,000 to be won
- $10 Off at M&M Food Market Voucher – 2,500 to be won
- $50 Rakuten Cash Back – 4,000 to be won
- $5 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,000 to be won
- $40 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won
- 3-Month Spotify Premium Subscription –6,673 to be won
- $20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 10,000 to be won
- $25 Rakuten Cash Back – 20,000 to be won
- $25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won
- 4-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 50,000 to be won
- The Bay $10 Promotional e-Gift Card - 100,000 to be won
- $50 Off at ChillyMoose.ca – 100,000 to be won
- $5 Off on the Cineplex Store® - 100,000 to be won
- $10 Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won
- SN Now 6-month Standard Subscription – 100,000 to be won
- SN Now 6-month Premium Subscription – 100,000 to be won
- 6-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 200,000 to be won
- 14-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 250,000 to be won
- 50% off Tim Hortons Collection on PKGShop.com – 300,000 to be won
- 3-Month Subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won
- $15 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 300,000 to be won
- 5¢/L discount on your next 100L of gas with Journie Rewards – 500,000 to be won
- $10 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 500,000 to be won
- Tims Donut prizes – more than 1.7 million to be won
- Tims Rewards points prizes – over 4 million prizes to be won
- Tims Coffee prizes – more than 11 million to be won
Good luck and happy rolling, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.