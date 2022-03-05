Roll Up To Win Is Back At Tim Hortons & Here's How To Play So You Can Win Prizes
Prizes include cars, vacations, gift cards, coffee and donuts!
It's time! Roll Up To Win, which used to be Roll Up The Rim, is coming back to Tim Hortons and here's how to play the digital game so you can win prizes.
From March 7 to April 3, the annual Canadian tradition is making a come back at Tim Hortons locations across Canada and it's only open to registered Tims Rewards members.
People have the chance to win over $100 million worth of prizes, including cars, vacations, gift cards, electronics, Tims Rewards points, subscriptions, Tim Cards, coffee and donuts.
Whether you scan using the Tims app or a physical Tims Rewards card, a Tims Rewards account is necessary to play.
If you prefer to scan a physical card, it has to be registered online so that you can reveal your rolls.
During the contest, you need to scan for Tims Rewards (either using your physical card or the Tims App) every time you go to a location and order so that you can instantly earn digital rolls.
You earn digital rolls for each eligible item purchased, including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps.
Plus, you get a bonus roll when you place an eligible order through the Tims app, which is new for this year!
It's important to note that any products you get by redeeming Roll Up To Win prizes or by redeeming Tims Rewards points aren't eligible to get digital rolls.
Once your order is completed, any rolls you earned will appear in your account the next time you log in to the Tims app or the Roll Up To Win site.
To reveal a digital roll, you have to log into your account through the Tims app or the site, get onto the gameplay screen, answer a skill-testing question and then click, tap or swipe up on "Roll Now" to see what you won.
All digital rolls must be revealed on or before April 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you don't, they'll be forfeited!