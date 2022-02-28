Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tim hortons

'Roll-Up The Rim' Is Returning To Tim Hortons On March 7 & Here's What You Can Win

Been dreaming about a vacation recently?

Trending Staff Writer
Roll-Up The Rim promotion image and, right, a generic picture of a Tim Hortons coffee and brown paper bag.

Roll-Up The Rim promotion image and, right, a generic picture of a Tim Hortons coffee and brown paper bag.

@timhortons | Instagram, @timhortonsus | Instagram

Roll-Up To Win, also known as Roll-Up The Rim, is returning to Tim Hortons between March 7 and April 3 and there are a whole lot of prizes to be won.

If this is your first time tangoing with the Roll-Up To Win gods, here's how it works now.

First, you need to join the Tims Rewards program, which can be done through the Tim Horton's app, for every eligible item you buy, you earn a "Roll."

Eligible items include hot drinks, cold drinks, breakfast sandwiches and wraps. Plus, if you place an eligible mobile order you get an additional "Roll." Ain't that bad if you're looking for some free stuff! Oh, and apparently every roll is a winner.

The items up for grabs this year are also pretty wild. If you're lucky, you could win yourself the top prize of one of the 15 free 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles. Other top prizes include a six-night or two-night vacation with Hilton Hotels.

And, for those who might be more into a road trip, you could also win a seven-night RV vacation.

Other prizes to be won include new 4K Smart TVs, tablets, Parks Canada passes, smartphones, free movies, and, of course, a whole bunch of free Tims merch, food and drinks.

The last Roll-Up To Win season was last year, which saw the retirement of the physical tabs you might remember from pre-pandemic times. These were scrapped because of the fact that handing pieces of cup that may have been in people's mouths was deemed "appropriate." So, the contest will be taking place almost entirely on the app from now on.

Good luck!

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

tim hortons

Canada's Top Drive-Thrus Were Revealed & No, Tim Hortons Isn't The Most Popular

Another coffee chain has topped the leaderboard! ☕

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @timhortonsus | Instagram

If you've been picking up your fast food orders in your car instead of going in-store lately or for a while, a ranking of Canada's top drive-thrus has been released and you might be surprised to find that Tim Hortons actually isn't one of the most popular options.

A report by Confused.com, a U.K. comparison site, revealed what the most popular drive-thrus are across the country based on average monthly search volumes, search trends and population.

Keep ReadingShow less
starbucks

These Are Vancouver's Most Popular Drive-Thru Spots & You Might Be Surprised By The Top Ones

Did your favourite one make the list?

Bignai | Dreamstime, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Vancouver's most popular drive-thru restaurants were just ranked, and the top ones might surprise you!

Every city had different drive-thrus that were their go-to spots for casual eats, and Vancouver's top one was pretty basic. If you've seen the lineups around the block — you probably already know, Starbucks is Vancouver's favourite!

Keep ReadingShow less
tim hortons

This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & A Friend $2K Just To Drink Tim Hortons On Camera

Calling all double-double lovers!

@timhortonshhof | Instagram, Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you love Tim Hortons and constantly find yourself stopping in for a large regular or double-double, then this Toronto casting call is perfect for you. The best part? It pays up to $2,000.

An upcoming promotional campaign is offering Tim Hortons' drinkers a chance to make bank off their love for the iconic coffee brand. Groundglass Casting, located at 48 Cawthra Ave. in Toronto, is looking for authentic individuals, pairs, and families across the GTA to appear in a commercial.

Keep ReadingShow less
tim hortons

Tim Hortons' Most Popular Timbits Were Just Revealed & Canada Has A Fave Timbieb Too

Plus, a look at Timbits from around the world.

@gudeventures | Instagram, Christopher Babcock | Dreamstime.com

Timbits are basically a Canadian food group, and when it comes to flavours, there are some that stand out from the rest.

Tim Hortons celebrated the 45th anniversary of these beloved treats on December 30 by revealing the most popular Timbits across Canada in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less