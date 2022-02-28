'Roll-Up The Rim' Is Returning To Tim Hortons On March 7 & Here's What You Can Win
Been dreaming about a vacation recently?
Roll-Up To Win, also known as Roll-Up The Rim, is returning to Tim Hortons between March 7 and April 3 and there are a whole lot of prizes to be won.
If this is your first time tangoing with the Roll-Up To Win gods, here's how it works now.
First, you need to join the Tims Rewards program, which can be done through the Tim Horton's app, for every eligible item you buy, you earn a "Roll."
Eligible items include hot drinks, cold drinks, breakfast sandwiches and wraps. Plus, if you place an eligible mobile order you get an additional "Roll." Ain't that bad if you're looking for some free stuff! Oh, and apparently every roll is a winner.
The items up for grabs this year are also pretty wild. If you're lucky, you could win yourself the top prize of one of the 15 free 2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles. Other top prizes include a six-night or two-night vacation with Hilton Hotels.
And, for those who might be more into a road trip, you could also win a seven-night RV vacation.
You made it! #RollUpToWin is back on March 7th and every roll wins You ready?— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1646064309
Other prizes to be won include new 4K Smart TVs, tablets, Parks Canada passes, smartphones, free movies, and, of course, a whole bunch of free Tims merch, food and drinks.
The last Roll-Up To Win season was last year, which saw the retirement of the physical tabs you might remember from pre-pandemic times. These were scrapped because of the fact that handing pieces of cup that may have been in people's mouths was deemed "appropriate." So, the contest will be taking place almost entirely on the app from now on.
Good luck!