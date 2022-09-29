11 Funny Tweets About Tim Hortons That'll Make You Laugh-Choke On Your Next Double Double
“So you want the Bieber Balls?”
Tim Hortons is arguably one of Canada's most iconic Canadian identifiers, but that doesn't mean we take the brand (or our pride in it) too seriously!
From some humorous takes on Justin Bieber's Timbiebs collab to spicy opinions on the food and downright hilarious commentary on Smile Cookies, Twitter is a treasure trove of content that will definitely give you a chuckle or two.
Here are some of our favourite tweets poking fun at Timmies.
The line ups
\u201cSitting in a Tim Hortons line up in the morning is like driving on the 401 during rush hour #timhortons #ontario #hiremorestaff\u201d— Chris (@Chris) 1664454578
"Sitting in a Tim Hortons line up in the morning is like driving on the 401 during rush hour," said this user of the notoriously slow and backedup highway in Ontario.
At least with Tims you get some caffeine and a treat at the end instead of just wasting time, gas and potentially tears.
The first sip
\u201cMe when I take the first sip of my Tim Hortons coffee on the way to work in the morning\u201d— Tino Aiden Ameer (@Tino Aiden Ameer) 1663796997
And this person managed to make an analogy between their daily Tims run and Adam Levine's awkward attempts at flirting.
"Me when I take the first sip of my Tim Hortons coffee on the way to work in the morning," he tweeted, featuring a screenshot of Levine's messages which say, "It is unreal how f*cking hot you are. Like it blows my mind."
"Autumn spices"
\u201c"Autumn spices" \n\nTim Hortons, it looks like penicillin is growing on it.\u201d— \ud83d\udc31\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 Hugo the Pink Cat \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc31 (@\ud83d\udc31\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 Hugo the Pink Cat \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83d\udc31) 1663709122
As for the retailer's new Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut, it sadly didn't get the most favourable review on its visuals.
"Tim Hortons, it looks like penicillin is growing on it," tweeted one person.
The Smile Cookies
\u201cwhy do Tim hortons smile cookies always look so diseased\u201d— gl0wstick fluid\ud83c\udf97 (@gl0wstick fluid\ud83c\udf97) 1663619690
While the Tim Hortons Smile Cookies definitely support a great cause, the actual cookies themself can look a little sus.
"Why do Tim Hortons smile cookies always look so diseased?" wrote this person of their questionable-looking treat.
The missing part of this cookie
\u201cTim Hortons where the fuck is the rest of my cookie? Y\u2019all gave me a cookie without the crust\u201d— shanandler bong \ud83c\udf83\ud83d\udc7b (@shanandler bong \ud83c\udf83\ud83d\udc7b) 1663700536
And this poor lil cookie seems to have had better days.
"Tim Hortons where the f*ck is the rest of my cookie?" asked this person. "Y’all gave me a cookie without the crust"
A terrifying Halloween costume
\u201cThis year at\nSPIRIT HALLOWEEN!!\n#allingoodfun\n#smilecookiesgonewrong\n#timhortons\u201d— MacHardie (@MacHardie) 1663589189
The cookies were so troubling that one person took it a step farther and put together an ominous-looking "Smile" Cookie on the body of a fearsome-looking figure from Spirit Halloween along with the hashtags #allingoodfun and #smilecookiesgonewrong.
Tim Hortons pizza
\u201cU have to be in the trenches of hell to order a pizza from Tim hortons\u201d— mahum (@mahum) 1661122768
As for the retailer's newest offering of flatbread pizzas, this user had a succinct response:
"U have to be in the trenches of hell to order a pizza from Tim Hortons," they said — but hey, apparently they aren't all terrible!
Bieber Balls
\u201cSo I\u2019m at the Tim Hortons drivethru and asked for #Timbiebs (carefully calling them by the proper name - I\u2019ve been calling them Bieber Balls), and the guy on the intercom, said \u201cso you want the Bieber Balls?\u201d\u2026 I\u2019m \ud83d\udc80\u201d— Tina Thistle (@Tina Thistle) 1638813185
When Timbiebs were at their height in Canada, it seems the jokes about genitals were low-hanging fruit.
"So I’m at the Tim Hortons drivethru and asked for #Timbiebs (carefully calling them by the proper name - I’ve been calling them Bieber Balls), and the guy on the intercom, said 'so you want the Bieber Balls?'" this person tweeted. Eep!
A good deal
\u201cI tried them. If anyone wants my box I will ship it for $5000 \ud83e\udd23#Timbiebs\u201d— Kara~\ud83d\udc26\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\u26be\ufe0f\u2614\ufe0f (@Kara~\ud83d\udc26\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\u26be\ufe0f\u2614\ufe0f) 1638713781
This user also made an offer in the same vein that others did to cash in on the Timbiebs hysteria where people paid exorbitant amounts for empty boxes of the treat, some of which thoughtfully included crumbs.
"I tried them. If anyone wants my box I will ship it for $5000," they tweeted.
Brand wars
\u201cCancelling #RollUpTheRim this year is a good idea! Will prevent a lot of innocent people from coming into contact with Tim Horton\u2019s products\u201d— Freshii (@Freshii) 1583946403
Brands sometimes come for each other in the online world and it seems Freshii was feeling particularly ruthless when Tim's scrapped the physical Roll Up The Rim competition in 2020.
"Cancelling #RollUpTheRim this year is a good idea!" they said. "Will prevent a lot of innocent people from coming into contact with Tim Horton’s products."
Ouch!
An interesting choice
\u201cSince it\u2019s #RollUpTheRim season here\u2019s a throwback to when @TimHortons @TimHortonsUS used this unfortunate design choice to highlight their winners\u201d— Ryan K (@Ryan K) 1646666946
And finally, this person took the opportunity to point out a rather phallic choice the retailer once made.
"Since it’s #RollUpTheRim season here’s a throwback to when @TimHortons @TimHortonsUS used this unfortunate design choice to highlight their winners," they wrote alongside a picture of a graphic in a decidedly penile shape with some interestingly placed starbursts.
Never change, Tims!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.