I Tried Tim Hortons 3 New Flatbread Pizzas & They Don't All Taste Like Wet Cardboard
Chicken Parmesan was actually good???
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
At my core, I am a hater of any Tim Hortons meal that is not a classic.
Give me a Honey Cruller or a Turkey Bacon Club any day, but pizza? Stay in your lane, Timmie's, and leave it to the professionals.
Despite my reservations, I decided to try Tim Hortons' new Flatbread Pizzas, which are currently being tested at 20 select locations in the GTA.
The new menu item comes in a variety of flavours, and at the spot I checked out, Timmie's had Pepperoni, Cheese and Chicken Parmesan available.
Pepperoni and Chicken Parmesan sold for $7.99, while Cheese was slightly less pricey at $6.99.
I headed over to Tim Hortons at 780 Bancroft Dr. in Mississauga and gave all three flavours a whirl, and to my surprise, not every flavour tasted like a Lunchable.
Some tasted like an elevated Lunchable you would buy at a posh supermarket.
Here's my honest review and ranking of Tim's Flatbread Pizzas from worst to best.
Pepperoni
Tim Hortons' Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza.
Price: $7.99
Taste: Imagine you took a limp slice of pita bread, smeared one teaspoon of unseasoned tomato paste, sprinkled a dusting of bagged cheese on top and popped it into the microwave for one minute. Add a hand full of sliced pepperoni, and that's pretty much what this pizza tastes like.
Although, to be fair, the pepperoni wasn't half bad.
Cheese
Tim Hortons' Cheese Flatbread Pizza.
Price: $6.99
Taste: Somehow, Cheese tasted completely different than Pepperoni. The crust on the Cheese pizza was firm and crispy. The sauce was flavourful and well proportioned, and the cheese was generously spread. It wasn't revolutionary in cheese pizza standards by any means, but if you're looking for a quick snack on the go and an actual pizza spot isn't open, it could do the trick in a pinch.
Chicken Parmesean
Tim Hortons' Chicken Parmesan Flatbread Pizza.
Price: $7.99
Taste: This was actually good. I don't know how but Tim's did it — they managed to make one good flavour. The chicken was moist, and the parmesan flavour came through strong in the sauce with a hint of garlic.
Final thoughts
Honestly, I would never order any of these pizzas again.
The Pepperoni was downright criminal for $7.99 when you can get an incredible slice at a mom-and-pop shop for less. The Cheese was bearable. I could see the appeal for young kids or picky eaters who struggle to find menu items they may like, but otherwise, there are just so many other great options in the city.
Chicken Parmesan was tasty, but only in comparison to the alternatives. If you stacked this bad boy up against Blondies or even Blaze, it would fold in a second.
All in all, you may want to try Chicken Parmesan for the novelty of Tim Hortons pizza, but if you're a pizza lover looking for your next drool-inducing slice, look elsewhere.