Pad Thai Has Been 'Spotted' At Tim Hortons But No, You Won't Actually Find It Near You
Sorry, Thai food lovers!
Tim Hortons Canada is known to launch some interesting menu items from time to time, and a "new dish" is raising a lot of eyebrows.
A new TikTok that's been doing the rounds online depicts a Tim Hortons actually selling Pad Thai.
Posted by .jamisonlightfoot, it shows a menu screen in a Tim Hortons advertising a new Pad Thai for only $9.49 with a caption that reads "Pad Thai at Tim Hortons?! 🤢🤢."
At the time of publishing, the TikTok has amassed over 234,900 views and some very passionate comments!
However, if you were excited — or revolted — by this news, it seems like there might be some trickery afoot as the clip is not telling the truth about the item.
Does Tim Hortons have Pad Thai?
In a statement to Narcity, a Tim Hortons representative confirmed that they are "not serving Pad Thai" and that the image on the screen "is fake and is edited."
So, looks like you won't be ordering any Southeast Asian cuisine at your local Tims anytime soon.
And while the TikTok is a hoax, whoever made it did a stellar job at capturing the branding, font and vibe of what a Tims Pad Thai could look like in real life.
Despite it being a fake, the image has already started making its rounds on social media, drawing some disgusted takes from Twitter users.
"When I’m craving Pad Thai the absolute last thing on my mind is Tim Hortons," said one Tweet.
Another said "Pad Thai at Tim Hortons? HELL NAHH."
So, for these folks, the fact that it's fake is some good news.
And while this new menu item has been faked, it's not that outlandish given that Tim Hortons is known to experiment with what's on its menu.
Earlier this summer, Tim Hortons launched a pizza in some locations which caused a bit of a stir, with many reminiscing about retro Tim Hortons dishes that should make a comeback.
