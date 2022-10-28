Here's How You Can Modify Your Tim Hortons Orders To Make Them Taste Better (VIDEOS)
You'll want to try them all!
If you always get the same Tim Hortons order and are looking for ways to up your double double, these TikTok hacks can make menu items taste so much better!
So many unique order modifications are being shared on TikTok, including by @kaitbeck18 — who actually works at Tim Hortons — and @_benoit.
Whether you want to take your coffee order to the next level or add something new to the food you get, here are some mouthwatering order customizations you should try.
Farmer's Wrap with herb and garlic cream cheese
@_benoit
Reply to @theofficialadambishop @timhortons #tims #timmiesboy #timhortons #farmerswrap #timmies #timhortonssecretmenu #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #foru
This order customization combines two popular Tim Hortons menu items — a bagel with herb and garlic cream cheese and the Farmer's Wrap.
You can try it yourself by ordering a Farmer’s Wrap and asking for herb and garlic cream cheese to be put inside the wrap.
White Hot Chocolate with caramel
@_benoit
Reply to @itzzgabz @timhortons #tims #timmiesboy #timhortons #timmys #timmies #whitehotchocolate #canada #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #foru
TikToker @_benoit tried out this order and got two pumps of caramel in the Tim Hortons White Hot Chocolate but you can get as many pumps of caramel as you want.
They said that the drink is "on the top 10 list for sure."
Hot apple pie drink
@kaitbeck18
Things you didn’t know you could order at Tim Hortons part 25 #timhortons#fyp#youaskedforit#timmiesworker#fypage
If you want to get what’s basically an apple pie in a cup, @kaitbeck18 said you just need to order a White Hot Chocolate with a shot of caramel and ask for an apple cinnamon tea bag to be put in it.
Iced Coffee with chocolate milk
@_benoit
Reply to @jacob.ethier #tims #timmies #timmiesboy #timhortons #timhortorns #timmys #ontario #fyp #foru #foryou #4u #foryoupage #jointhebennyjourney
If you want to switch up your usual coffee order, you can ask for your iced coffee to be made with chocolate milk instead of white milk!
French Vanilla double double
@_benoit
Reply to @kenna_rich mintyyy 🇨🇦 #tims #timmiesboy #timhortons #timhortorns #timmies #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #HowBizarre #WildAnimals
Did you know you can order a drink that’s half coffee, half French Vanilla?
"It smells good," @_benoit said. "It's actually good, it's actually fire!"
They got this as a half double double, half French Vanilla but you could always try it with any other coffee order like one milk, black or one milk and one sugar.
White Hot Chocolate Coffee
@dschez
TRY THIS @timhortons #timhortons #timmies #tims #timhortonssecretmenu #timhortonscanada #timhortonsorder #coffee #espresso #hotchocolate
To combine the sweetness of hot chocolate with the jolt you get from coffee, @dschez on TikTok shared that you can order a White Hot Chocolate and ask for it to be made with a shot of espresso.
Coffee Crisp drink
@kaitbeck18
Things you didn’t know you could order at Tim Hortons part 1 redo #timhortons#timmiesworker#youaskedforit#fyp#fypage
This is might be the most Canadian combo ever!
You can order a Creamy Chocolate Chill and ask for it to be made with a shot of espresso to create a Coffee Crisp drink.
Carnival Honey Dip donut
@kaitbeck18
Secret menu intend you can actually order part1 #timhortons#fyp#fypage#youaskedforit#facts#timmiesworker#hype
If you love those warm donuts you can get at carnivals or fairs, the Tim Hortons donut you need to order is a Honey Dip and then ask for it to be grilled.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 13, 2021.