Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
justin bieber

Justin Bieber Is Launching His Own 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons & There Are 3 New Flavours

This could be the most Canadian collab ever!

Justin Bieber Is Launching His Own 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons & There Are 3 New Flavours
@timhortons | Instagram, Tim Hortons | CNW Group

This is not a drill! Justin Bieber is getting his own Timbits at Tim Hortons and three new flavours will be available.

In what could be the most Canadian collab ever, Bieber teamed up with the Canadian coffee chain to create and launch a limited-edition collection of "Timbiebs" that are inspired by his love of all things Tims.

There are three Timbiebs flavours: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Starting on November 29, people across Canada and the U.S. can get these bite-sized treats for a limited time at Tims locations.

Bieber told the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite menu item but he obviously likes a whole lot more than just the donut holes. He's been very obvious on social media about his love affair — and sometimes his unhappiness — with the iconic Canadian coffee chain.

This collab was first teased by Bieber a few days before the sweet reveal when he posted a photo of him picking out jewelry with a Tims cup in full view!

From Your Site Articles

Ontario TikToker Made The Teeniest Tim Hortons Products & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

True Canadians will not be able to resist the power of tiny Tims!

reviveminis | TikTok, @reviveminis | Instagram

Tim Hortons is larger-than-life famous in Canada, but one Ontario woman decided to make it tiny.

Briar Nielsen, an Ontario creator specializing in tiny furniture and home accessories, took a stab at making miniature Tim Hortons products and posted her microscopic process on TikTok.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Says He's 'Working On Something' With Tim Hortons & It's So Canadian It Hurts

A match made in Canuck heaven. 🇨🇦🙌

@haileybieber | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

In what truly might be the most powerful Canadian coupling of all time, it appears that Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are teaming up on something special.

On Monday, November 8, the Canadian singer posted a picture on his Instagram of a Timmies cup on a table, alongside necklaces and other knickknacks.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber & Ryan Reynolds Are Showing Each Other Some Insta Love And It's So Wholesome

Things we love to see: Canadians supporting Canadians!

@justinbieber | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Justin Bieber is continuing on with the Halloween fun and his costume honouring fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is spot on.

The singer posted a picture of himself on Monday, November 1 in the getup of Reynolds' character in the movie Free Guy, and even had himself worked into the film's poster.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Had The Best Reaction When Another Celeb Dressed Up As Him For Halloween (VIDEO)

She was not expecting the real Bieber to be at the same party! 😬

@justinbieber | Instagram, @arielle | Instagram

Most of the fun of Halloween is dressing up, but what happens if you go to a party and someone is dressed up as ... you?

Justin Bieber found himself in that exact situation when Love Island U.S. host Arielle Vandenberg channelled her inner Biebs by dressing up as the singer in his look from the "Holy" music video.

Keep Reading Show less