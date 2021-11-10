Justin Bieber Is Launching His Own 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons & There Are 3 New Flavours
This could be the most Canadian collab ever!
This is not a drill! Justin Bieber is getting his own Timbits at Tim Hortons and three new flavours will be available.
In what could be the most Canadian collab ever, Bieber teamed up with the Canadian coffee chain to create and launch a limited-edition collection of "Timbiebs" that are inspired by his love of all things Tims.
There are three Timbiebs flavours: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.
Starting on November 29, people across Canada and the U.S. can get these bite-sized treats for a limited time at Tims locations.
Bieber told the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite menu item but he obviously likes a whole lot more than just the donut holes. He's been very obvious on social media about his love affair — and sometimes his unhappiness — with the iconic Canadian coffee chain.
This collab was first teased by Bieber a few days before the sweet reveal when he posted a photo of him picking out jewelry with a Tims cup in full view!