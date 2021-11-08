Trending Tags

Justin Bieber Says He's 'Working On Something' With Tim Hortons & It's So Canadian It Hurts

A match made in Canuck heaven. 🇨🇦🙌

@haileybieber | Instagram, timhortons | Instagram

In what truly might be the most powerful Canadian coupling of all time, it appears that Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are teaming up on something special.

On Monday, November 8, the Canadian singer posted a picture on his Instagram of a Timmies cup on a table, alongside necklaces and other knickknacks.

"Working on something," he captioned the post, tagging both the Tim Hortons Canada and Tim Hortons U.S Insta accounts.

The Canadian Timmies account commented with the eyes emoji, and while it's all still super cryptic, the idea that these two Canadian powerhouses are teaming up is pretty exciting.

It's also good to know that Biebs has apparently got over his issues with the Tim Hortons lids, which he complained about back in 2019.

Posting a poll on his Insta at the time, he asked his followers, "Who's Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?" with a pic of the flatter lids. According to the results, 70% of people agreed with him.

"I know they could leak but it was easier to drink out of.. the coffee would come out better.. these new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink it's a damn outrage and needs to be changed back," he wrote in 2019. "Tbh it shouldn't be plastic find a way to be recyclable let's change the world 1 lid at a time."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

