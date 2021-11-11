Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
justin bieber

Justin Bieber Flexed His French In The New 'Timbiebs' Commercial & It's A Non From Us (VIDEO)

He tried though ... kind of! 😅

Justin Bieber Flexed His French In The New 'Timbiebs' Commercial & It's A Non From Us (VIDEO)
Chez Tim Hortons | YouTube

Justin Bieber has proved that he may not be a complete natural when it comes to speaking other languages, after appearing in a new French commercial for his "Timbiebs" with Tim Hortons.

On Wednesday, November 10, Bieber and the coffee giant announced that they were pairing up to launch three new Timbits — which they're calling Timbiebs.

The new flavours include Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Timbiebs: Tim x Justin Bieber www.youtube.com

While they do sound pretty tasty, the 27-year-old's French skills in the commercial are a little less impressive (sorry, Biebs!).

The French version of the ad shows Bieber meeting with a French-speaking Timmies employee, who speaks to him about the possible flavours for the new bite-sized donuts.

The celeb responds with the occasional "ooh," "hmmm" and "wow," sounding a little like all of us struggling in French class.

The commercial ends with Justin announcing the new Timbits (in French) and while he tries his best, you probably wouldn't describe him as a natural. At least he tried though, eh?

Timbiebs launch on November 29 at locations across Canada, for a limited time only.

From Your Site Articles

Starbucks & Tim Hortons Are Offering Free Coffee On Remembrance Day To Veterans In Canada

Those who are currently serving can also get free coffee!

@canadaremembers | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

To honour those who served and are currently serving, Starbucks and Tim Hortons are commemorating Remembrance Day by offering free coffee.

Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members will be able to go to locations all over Canada on November 11 and be treated to a hot drink but the two coffee chains have slight differences to their offers.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is Launching His Own 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons & There Are 3 New Flavours

This could be the most Canadian collab ever!

@timhortons | Instagram, Tim Hortons | CNW Group

This is not a drill! Justin Bieber is getting his own Timbits at Tim Hortons and three new flavours will be available.

In what could be the most Canadian collab ever, Bieber teamed up with the Canadian coffee chain to create and launch a limited-edition collection of "Timbiebs" that are inspired by his love of all things Tims.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario TikToker Made The Teeniest Tim Hortons Products & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

True Canadians will not be able to resist the power of tiny Tims!

reviveminis | TikTok, @reviveminis | Instagram

Tim Hortons is larger-than-life famous in Canada, but one Ontario woman decided to make it tiny.

Briar Nielsen, an Ontario creator specializing in tiny furniture and home accessories, took a stab at making miniature Tim Hortons products and posted her microscopic process on TikTok.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Says He's 'Working On Something' With Tim Hortons & It's So Canadian It Hurts

A match made in Canuck heaven. 🇨🇦🙌

@haileybieber | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

In what truly might be the most powerful Canadian coupling of all time, it appears that Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are teaming up on something special.

On Monday, November 8, the Canadian singer posted a picture on his Instagram of a Timmies cup on a table, alongside necklaces and other knickknacks.

Keep Reading Show less