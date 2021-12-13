Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
justin bieber

Justin Bieber Had A Fan Rush On Stage During A Concert & It Did Not End Well (VIDEO)

Hopefully it was worth it?

Justin Bieber Had A Fan Rush On Stage During A Concert & It Did Not End Well (VIDEO)
@justinbieber | Instagram, G0r3cki | Dreamstime

Canadian and avid Tim Hortons fan Justin Bieber was in London, England recently for a concert when it looks like things took an unexpected turn.

In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, December 12, a fan can be seen rushing the stage as Bieber performed his hit "Intentions" at the O2 Arena.

The person ran around on stage briefly while appearing to film their shenanigans. They didn't actually get too close to Bieber, although the singer did briefly stop performing to look around at the scene behind him.

Predictably, the fan was quickly tackled pretty hard by security and was rushed off stage by three people.

Bieber didn't appear to be overly phased about the situation as he later posted a series of photos from the concert to his Insta on Monday, December 13.

He also shared some snaps of him and his wife Hailey looking loved-up in London as they shared a smooch in a red telephone booth.

Bieber has been making headlines in Canada a lot lately after teaming up with Tim Hortons for a very special collaboration.

The two brands got together and produced a limited-edition line of Timbits called "Timbiebs" complete with merch in the form of a toque, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.

The Timbiebs have been taste-tested by the Toronto Maple Leafs and used boxes with the "crumbs included" are even being sold for wildly marked-up prices, so it's fair to say they've been a hit in Canada.

Fans can also enter a contest until December 28 for the chance to see Bieber in concert, although hopefully, you won't attempt some ill-advised onstage access like this person.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The Most Popular TikTok Video Of 2021 Includes Justin Bieber & It's Not What You Expect

There was some good Canadian representation in this year's roundup 🍁

totouchanemu | TikTok, k_passionate | TikTok

TikTok just released its roundup of videos that took the world by storm in 2021, and the list will definitely bring back some good memories.

According to the release, TikTok entertained over a billion people this year and the videos that made the top of the list will surely make you smile.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Withdrew His Grammy Noms & He's Not The Only Canadian To Have Beef With The Awards

He had some choice words for them last year, too. 😳

@champagnepapi | Instagram

It looks like Drake's not too pleased with the Grammys (again)!

According to Variety, the Canadian artist recently withdrew his two 2021 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Keep Reading Show less

This Artist Made A Justin Bieber Portrait Out Of Timbiebs & It's So Dang Canadian (PHOTO)

"I just hope the piece would crack him up."

@keenandabreo | Instagram

The Timbiebs obsession is still in full effect across Canada, but one person took a decidedly different approach to the tasty treat.

Toronto-based artist Keenan D'Abreo recently debuted a portrait of Justin Bieber made out of Timbits in honour of the singer's partnership with Tim Hortons, and it's seriously impressive.

Keep Reading Show less

Timbiebs Merch Is Being Restocked At Tim Hortons Because So Many Locations Sold Out

People have been reselling merch online and one box was listed for $950,000!

@timhortons | Instagram

People just can't get enough of Justin Bieber's Timbiebs apparently and Tim Hortons is restocking the merch because it sold out so fast at locations all over the country.

In a statement to Narcity on December 4, Tim Hortons' chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi announced the restock and said that they knew it would be a challenge to keep up with the demand for not only the Timbits but the merch as well.

Keep Reading Show less