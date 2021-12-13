Justin Bieber Had A Fan Rush On Stage During A Concert & It Did Not End Well (VIDEO)
Hopefully it was worth it?
Canadian and avid Tim Hortons fan Justin Bieber was in London, England recently for a concert when it looks like things took an unexpected turn.
In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, December 12, a fan can be seen rushing the stage as Bieber performed his hit "Intentions" at the O2 Arena.
The person ran around on stage briefly while appearing to film their shenanigans. They didn't actually get too close to Bieber, although the singer did briefly stop performing to look around at the scene behind him.
Predictably, the fan was quickly tackled pretty hard by security and was rushed off stage by three people.
Bieber didn't appear to be overly phased about the situation as he later posted a series of photos from the concert to his Insta on Monday, December 13.
He also shared some snaps of him and his wife Hailey looking loved-up in London as they shared a smooch in a red telephone booth.
Bieber has been making headlines in Canada a lot lately after teaming up with Tim Hortons for a very special collaboration.
The two brands got together and produced a limited-edition line of Timbits called "Timbiebs" complete with merch in the form of a toque, a fanny pack, and a tote bag.
The Timbiebs have been taste-tested by the Toronto Maple Leafs and used boxes with the "crumbs included" are even being sold for wildly marked-up prices, so it's fair to say they've been a hit in Canada.
Fans can also enter a contest until December 28 for the chance to see Bieber in concert, although hopefully, you won't attempt some ill-advised onstage access like this person.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.