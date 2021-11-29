Timbiebs Have Just Arrived At Tim Hortons & I Tried Them So You Don't Have To (PHOTOS)
The "Bieber Balls" were pretty good!
After recently testing out the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew that Timbiebs were the next thing I needed to try.
On Monday, November 29, the Canadian coffee giant launched a limited edition line of Timbits with Justin Bieber, which they're calling Timbiebs (although over on TikTok people have been calling them "Bieber Balls," "Bieber Bits" and other creative names).
When I walked into my local Timmies, the promo for the collab was apparent right away. From menu boards promoting the Timbiebs to actual in-store merch, Tims is definitely pushing hard on the initiative.
The Timbiebs were proudly displayed at the top of the baked goods rack, and the three new flavours were all there: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.
I decided to order a 10-pack of the Bieber Balls and call it breakfast because I'm an adult and those are the choices I get to make in life. For $3.19, you can't really go wrong!
I'm not a huge fan of sweets but I do like chocolate, which made me assume that I'd like the Chocolate White Fudge the best. However, that wasn't the case. While there was nothing wrong with it, I found it to be sweeter than a normal chocolate Timbit, and it ended up being my least favourite of the bunch.
Next up was Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, which is the one I was hesitant about but ended up liking the most. The sour cream balances out the sweetness nicely, and I ended up reaching for the rest of them in my hilarious Timbiebs box.
Birthday Cake Waffle wasn't what I thought it would be, although I can't really explain what I was expecting with the combination of those three words. It pretty much tasted like a standard glazed Timbit with some sprinkles on the inside. I'm not mad at it, just a little confused.
Overall, it's a fun little Canadian moment that I was happy to be a part of.
So do I recommend the Timbiebs? Absolutely — although maybe don't eat 10 of them at once!
If you don't want to try out Bieber's donut holes but still want to get in on the fun, you can pick up some limited edition merch that the Canadian singer hilariously modelled.
There's a beanie, a tote bag and of course, a fanny pack, which is always a stylish choice!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.