I Tried A TikTok Hack To Make Tim Hortons Iced Capps At Home & Holy Sh*t, It's So Good
It's also seriously easy!
After coming across a Tim Hortons TikTok hack on how to make an iced capp at home, I knew it was something I needed to try out.
I'm a huge fan of iced coffee and regularly hit up Starbucks for cold brew, but I admit I like a sweet treat every once in a while and sometimes stop at Timmies on particularly hot days to get an iced capp.
If you live in Canada, you probably know that when you ask for an iced capp at the store, it's a 50/50 chance that the machine is actually working which can lead to pure heartbreak when you have a craving.
So, I decided to give TikTok user @adhdeverything's recipe for homemade iced capps a try, and guys, it is so, so easy and delicious.
@adhdeverything
My homemade Timmies Iced Capp recipe! @djcause #adhd #timhortons #icedcapp #homemade #recipe #lifehacks
In his recipe, he calls for 5 to 8 ounces of brewed coffee that's been chilled, three tablespoons of brown sugar, one tablespoon of vanilla, 1/3 of a cup of coffee cream (or coconut milk if you're not into dairy) and then 12—15 cubes of ice.
He then puts everything into a blender and uses quick pulses in short bursts to get the desired texture.
I followed his recipe exactly and it was wild how spot-on it tastes in comparison to the iced capp they sell at Tims. It was sweet, milky, frothy and just really damn delicious.
I was visiting my parents when I made the drink for myself and after trying it, my dad insisted I make one for him as well because he enjoyed it so much.
In our second attempt, we used plant-based milk and subbed in one tablespoon of honey for one of the tablespoons of brown sugar and it was equally as delicious.
Sarah Rohoman holding a glass of homemade iced capp.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
Our blender is pretty powerful, so in the first version, I overdid it a bit and it was more liquidy than slushy. In the second version, I tried shorter pulses, which gave that perfect frothy texture.
I can definitely see myself making this again and again this summer and experimenting with flavours. Maybe a squirt of hazelnut? Or chocolate? Maybe some Bailey's? Who knows, I feel drunk on power of being an iced capp master!
So would I recommend the TikTok version of at-home iced capps? Absolutely!