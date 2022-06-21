NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

tiktok hacks

I Tried The Viral TikTok Hack To Make 'Healthy Coke' & It's Wild How Good It Is (PHOTOS)

Did I think I'd enjoy drinking vinegar? Absolutely not.

Trending Staff Writer
A wine glass filled with "healthy Coke." Right: Sarah holding a wine glass of "healthy Coke."

A wine glass filled with "healthy Coke." Right: Sarah holding a wine glass of "healthy Coke."

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I love a good TikTok hack and have even adopted a few of them into my daily life. So, when I found out there was a viral video going around showing how to make "healthy coke" I knew it was something I needed to try.

I won't lie, the ingredients in this had me shook. Apparently, to achieve the Coca-Cola dupe, all you do is mix a splash of balsamic vinegar with soda water, give it a stir, add in some ice and you're good to go.

The first time I watched the video, I was like, "Wait, this woman wants me to drink cold bubbly vinegar water?"

I truly couldn't fathom how the combo of ingredients would taste like soda, but I gathered up my ingredients and gave it a go.

@mandyvjones

@LaCroix Sparkling Water you should try this

In the video, she uses a guava-flavoured La Croix but says you can use any sparkling water, so I opted for my Soda Stream. I also didn't have regular balsamic vinegar — but I received a fancy fig-flavour balsamic vinegar as a present a few months ago and decided to use that.

So, I grabbed a wine glass, loaded it up with ice, popped in a splash of my balsamic and filled the rest of it up with fizzy water.

Soda water in a Soda Stream, a wine glass with ice and balsamic vinegar. Soda water in a Soda Stream, a wine glass with ice and balsamic vinegar. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Right away it looked identical to a coke in terms of colour and effervescence.

I braced myself for what I was about to do and hesitantly took a sip of the concoction.

It's good. Like, I'd-drink-this-everyday kind of good.

I thought the balsamic flavour would be overwhelming and make me shudder, but either the carbonation or just the dilution of the soda water makes it more of a pleasant addition rather than an aggressively forward note.

The "Coke" in a wine glass. The "Coke" in a wine glass. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

That being said, it doesn't taste like Coca-Cola. It does sort of taste like those natural colas you can get at fancy stores, but this costs a fraction of the price.

I can't attest to whether or not this is "healthier" than the popular canned drink, but regardless, it's something I'm going to add to my summer drink rotation!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...