mcdonalds

I Tried A Popular McDonald's TikTok Food Hack & It Failed Miserably Each Time (PHOTOS)

I was not lovin' it. 🙃

Trending Staff Writer
A McDonald's sign. Right: A McChicken dressed like a Big Mac.

Robwilson39 | Dreamstime, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I love McDonald's and I love trying out TikTok food hacks, so when I saw a post that combined these two things I was super eager to try it out.

A post from the account @hellthyjunkfood that has over 900k likes caught my eye — they pulled up at a drive-thru and ordered a Big Mac, but asked for chicken instead of beef.

Their sandwich came in a classic Big Mac box with an attached receipt that said "Big Mac Special Request."

"That's how it's done," the woman in the video said while showing off the sandwich. "This is awesome."

@hellthyjunkfood

Did you know you can order this @McDonald's and they’ll actually do it??!! #menuhack #foodhack #foodhacks #lifehack #mcdonalds #fyp

So, armed with the knowledge that asking for a Big Mac but with chicken is a thing that's possible, I decided to try it out ... and it did not go well.

I went into my local McDonald's at Bloor and Sherbourne in Toronto, where I asked for the sandwich exactly the way that they did in the TikTok.

The employee was very confused (which gave me all kinds of embarrassment) and suggested I order a McChicken "like a Mac" and add a slice of cheese.

I wasn't sure what to do with this information, so I ran away back to my apartment without getting anything to do some research.

A McChicken is a sandwich with a single patty, so it wouldn't be quite the same as a Big Mac since that has two patties.

I decided to try my luck again with the original TikTok "Big Mac with chicken" request and got shot down twice more at two different locations, so I eventually gave up.

I did end up trying out the McChicken like a Mac with additional cheese, and it was so, so gross.

A McChicken box with added cheese and like a mac. A McChicken box with added cheese and like a mac. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

The sandwich was poorly made and the sauce was all in one spot and falling off of the bun. I redistributed the Mac sauce, but there still wasn't enough of it and it didn't mask how dry the chicken was.

Also, the cheese with the whole combination of things was just real bad.

In total, with all of my modifications, the sandwich came to $6.79 before tax.

A McChicken dressed like a Mac with cheese. A McChicken dressed like a Mac with cheese. Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

So would I recommend trying to order a Big Mac with chicken? No.

Would I recommend trying a McChicken like a Mac with cheese? Also no!

Save yourself the embarrassment and the $6!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

