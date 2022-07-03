McDonald's Canada Is Ending Its McCafe Reward Cards & You Need To Cash In Your Freebies
Get those free hot drinks in soon! ☕
It's time to start cashing in those stocked-up freebie cards folks, because McDonald's Canada has announced that it will be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program pretty soon.
According to the fast-food giant, they will stop handing out their loyalty sticker cards as of August 2022.
The way the loyalty program worked was that if you collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, you would get the eighth drink free. And all you would need to do is present the physical card to an employee.
While McDonald's will no longer give out the stickers or cards as of next month, you still have plenty of time to redeem any you might have.
The good news is that a similar program where you collect points to get free drinks will still exist.
It just will live totally in cyberspace on the McDonald's official app.
Those with a massive stockpile of the cardboard loyalty cards have until December 31, 2023, to get that coffee, tea, hot chocolate or whatever eligible hot drink your heart desires for free.
In other words, you've got roughly a year and a half to get those sips in.
Also, keep in mind that you only get the free drink if you buy the drink on its own, as the cards aren't redeemable in meals or with any other deals, sales, promos or discounts.
You better also be sure to use up all of your cards, because after that deadline the cards can't be transferred onto the McDonald's app.
And, before you get any bright ideas, the restaurant also clearly states that the cards or stickers can not be auctioned, sold, copied or duplicated and have no cash value. Sorry!
While you're off cashing in all your free cards, why not experiment and try some of the strange McDonald's hacks that you can find on TikTok.
Just maybe think about avoiding getting a McChicken "like a mac."