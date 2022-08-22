McDonald's Is Launching A New Permanent Menu Item In Canada & It Looks A Lot Like An Old Classic
You might have heard this one before!
McDonald's Canada has just announced a brand new permanent menu item, and it's available right now in locations across the country.
This will be yet another chicken sandwich hitting Canada's already chicken-crazed market — one that is brimming with chicken sandwich selections from Popeye's, Wendy's and more.
The latest menu item, the McCrispy, boasts a crispy chicken patty, shredded iceberg lettuce, and a mayo-based sauce and is hitting stores August 22.
This all sounds pretty dang familiar, doesn't it? Well that might be because it's basically all the ingredients as the famous McChicken.
The thing that really sets the McCrispy apart from the McChicken is the fact that this sandwich comes with a potato bun! It's something that apparently is going to really set it apart from the ol' McChicken with its sesame bun.
And, if you want to really go for it, you can ask for a McCrispy Bacon Deluxe, which comes with a slice of tomato and some bacon to really make it that much more extra.
When the sandwich hits a participating store near you, you can grab your own for $5.99 or if you're after the deluxe version you'll have to fork over $7.69.
Believe it or not, even before this new item, McDonald's Canada actually has more chicken options than its American counterpart.
While both have the McChicken, only Canada has the Spicy, Spicier and Spiciest McChickens as well as the dollar menu favourite, the Junior Chicken.
Chicken sandwiches are the only difference in the items though, you can also try out some of the other menu items unique to Canada, such as the poutine, McWrap or Smarties McFlurry.
But, not matter what you order on your next visit, just don't be the one who annoys every single McDonald's employee with your bad and annoying behaviour.