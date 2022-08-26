An Ex-McDonald's Canada Employee Revealed His Top Food Hacks & You'll Want To Try Them All
Just one simple addition can blow your mind!
Everyone has their favourite menu item at McDonald's in Canada — and that might come some quirky hacks and substitutions you've discovered along the way.
And who knows the best hacks better than a former McDonald's employee?
We sat down with Mac*, a former staff member, to get the low-down on the most popular tips and tricks when ordering from your local McDonald's.
From changing your morning wraps entirely, to creating whole new burgers for even better value, here's how you can level up some classic items when ordering from the Golden Arches.
Hot mustard in a breakfast wrap
"It's life-changing," said Mac.
"You can ask for hot mustard at any time, it's not that annoying for the employees to add," he continued.
All they need to do is add some hot mustard to a dish to instantly up its game. Mac especially recommends it in any of the breakfast items.
"It is so good. Hot mustard on anything is, I think, incredible."
The DLM
Known as the "Double Like a Mac," or the DLM, this was another really popular hidden menu item the former employee saw often.
"It's a McDouble but with Big Mac sauce [and] lettuce," said Mac, adding that it ditches the extra bun in the middle.
"It's a way to get a Big Mac for the cost of a McDouble."
This secret item was so popular that there was even a button for it on the point-of-service machine for cashiers! But, Mac isn't sure if this item is still available.
With a little bit of asking, you could probably get something pretty close to this, though.
There's only one way to find out!
The Baba Booey Burger
This one you might have heard of before under a more NSFW name, but if not, it's another really delicious McDonald's menu hack.
All you need to do is order a McDouble and a Junior Chicken then add them together — like a giant McFrankenstein of value menu goodness.
"It's honestly really good and delicious," added Mac. "I used to get one every day in high school."
Your best bet to get this item is to just ask for the two menu items and assemble the sandwich yourself, because some servers might not be up on all the hip, secret lingo. Also, it'll be easier on the employee!
But, no matter what you ask from the secret menu, don't demand too many substitutions.
Mac said that it was always annoying when "someone would have big long lists of requirements for the crappy food they were about to eat."
And, of course, that's just one of the things that might be making the McDonald's employees secretly hate you.
If these secret food hacks have you hungry for more long-gone McDonald's food items, you're not alone.
The recent test release of Tim Horton's pizza has had a lot of people yearning for the McPizza that used to be sold at McDonald's. Good times, eh?
*Names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.