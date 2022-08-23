NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

tim hortons

Tim Hortons' New Flatbread Pizza Is Making Canadians Nostalgic For The McPizza

Who knew 90s fast food could get people this emotional?

A McDonald's sign. Right: A pizza with a slice being taken out of it.

Tamara Bauer | Dreamstime, Shuo Wang | Dreamstime

Tim Hortons has recently announced that it's testing out flatbread pizzas in select locations, and it's got Canadians nostalgic and aggro about a much older, now-discontinued item.

Because, if you're of a certain generation, you likely remember a unique item from McDonald's past — the McPizza.

According to Mental Floss, it was created to attract the dinner crowd, something the restaurant was failing to bring in during the 1980s.

But, due to a higher price point and the long time it took to prepare, it eventually got phased out.

That doesn't mean it didn't imprint itself on the psyches of those old enough to remember munching on it in the past.

All it took was a similar item from Tim's to unlock those fond memories and cause some impassioned calls for its return.

In fact, after Tim Hortons confirmed that it was testing their new flatbread at 20 branches across the GTA, "McPizza" started trending on Twitter in Canada.

"Look what you did [McDonald's Canada]," said one hilariously dramatic tweeter, "LOOK WHAT YOU DID."

"You closed the door to the light and now darkness reigns."

Other were similarly indignant of the new pizza option not being the one they've been requesting, with a user saying "What part of 'Bring Back McPizza' got poorly translated into... whatever this is?!"

One user pointed out that the new flatbreads might fall victim to the same time issues the McPizza did.

"How on earth are Timmy's going to cook it quick enough for a drive-through (sic) order though?" asked a user, "A flamethrower?"

"We asked for McPizza… not Timpizza," said another tweeter.

However, some came out against both the McPizza and the new Tim's flatbreads.

"And people thought McPizza was the worst idea ever," said one user.

One person asked a relevant question: is nostalgia just tricking everyone's brain into missing the McPizza?

"They only think it was good because they haven't eaten it for the last 30 years," the dissident voice suggested.

Kim's Convenience star and comedian Andrew Phung also tweeted his nostalgia for the McPizza after the announced resurrection of Zellers.

"Pumped to hear that Hudson’s Bay is bringing back Zellers!! Now it’s your move @McDonalds, bring back that McPizza!"

This even prompted a reply from McDonald's Canada, which simply said "Andrew pls not now." — which might be our answer on the status of the McPizza going forward.

But, if you want to live your fast food pizza fantasy, you can definitely check out the new Tim Horton's flatbreads or, for something completely different, the new McDonald's McCrispy sandwich.

