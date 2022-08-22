Tim Hortons Is Testing Flatbread Pizzas In Canada & Here's What We Know About Getting One
The new item is pretty elusive!
Flatbread pizza, anyone? Tim Hortons has just introduced a new menu item in Canada and it seems like they're after a slice of the pizza market.
The coffee retailer is branching out from its signature coffee and donuts as flatbread pizzas have been spotted in select stores across the GTA.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed the new product to Narcity, stating that "On any given day, there are Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada running test markets to trial new ideas and menu items that we think our guests will love."
They added, "It’s early days for this test market for flatbread pizzas."
While the pizzas may not be an official menu item everywhere just yet, the snack has been blowing up on social media, with some customers sharing what the Timmies flatbread pizzas actually look like.
@mellisa0711
The pizza was pretty good! I hope it’s hear to stay! I think they have the pizzas up for 2 months depending on how it sells #timhortonscanada
In one viral TikTok video, it looks like there's a Simply Cheese option for $6.99, a Chicken Parmesan variety for $7.99, a Pepperoni version for $7.99, and a sausage and jalapeno option for $7.99.
The new additions have already received a pretty mixed reaction online. Some Canadian customers seem to love the idea, while others think it's a little off-brand for the coffee giant.
"If you think you're having an identity crisis, Tim Hortons is testing Pizza in certain markets right now," one Twitter user commented.
@jatttorontowala
#foryou #pizza #flatbread #timhortons #yyz #toronto #canada #timhortonscanada #funny #flatbread #Shoppers60
"People here thought we would have flying cars in 2022, instead Tim Hortons Pizza," another said.
So, where can you get the elusive Tim Hortons flatbread pizza from? The company told Narcity that guests can "get a slice of the action" at 1 of 20 test restaurants in the GTA.
There's been no official word on which branches stock the pizzas. However, according to some people eagle-eyes customers, you might be able to find them at the 780 Bancroft Drive and 1327 Dundas Street East locations, both in Mississauga.
And, if it becomes popular enough, we might just see it popping up on menus across the country.
Tim Hortons recently got tongues wagging when customers noticed a big difference between its menu items in Canada and the rest of the world. For example, the U.K. branches actually sell pancakes, while locations in India come with a variety of fusion dishes including chicken tikka croissants.