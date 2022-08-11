Tim Hortons Just Opened In India & The Menu Is So Different From Canada's (PHOTOS)
Chicken tikka croissants, anyone?
Tim Hortons just launched in India – and the menu is surprisingly different to Canada's own.
The news of the opening comes as no surprise as the Canadian coffee giant has been teasing its foray into the Indian market for months.
But now that the day has finally come, with two new branches in Delhi NCR on August 11.
The menu items are sure to get tongues wagging as as not only they wildly different from anything available in Canada – or other parts of the world – but also because many of these dishes look like cool Indian fusion treats that have been created for the market.
Naturally, you can still find some of the Tim Hortons regulars in the India branch too. We're talking about the beloved Double Double, Vanilla Iced Capp, French Vanilla Latte, the Chocolate Dip Donut, Maple Dip Donut and the classic Boston Cream.
But, like the Tim Hortons menu in the U.K., this menu has also gone way beyond.
Here's a look at some of the dishes from the new Indian menu that the Canada locations definitely don't have.
Chicken or Mushroom Makhani Ravioli Pasta
A ravioli pasta fusion dish at Tim Hortons India.
Makhani refers to butter so this looks like a wonderfully creamy fusion dish, blending Indian flavours with Italian pasta.
It looks super hearty and filling, and it's pretty cool that there's a vegetarian version with mushroom too.
Let's just say we are intrigued!
Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwich
Tim Hortons' chicken tikka croissant.
Another brilliant-sounding fusion dish that seems to have spiced and flavourful chicken chunks nestled within a croissant.
This one definitely has potential… maybe in Canada, too? We'd have to try it to tell!
Lamb Kebab Wrap
lamb kebab wrap in Tim Hortons India.
Where are all the kebab lovers at? Timmies in India features a lamb kebab and veggies rolled within a roti, accompanied with what looks like a green chutney.
It definitely looks delicious. And there seems to be a paneer version of it for non-vegetarians, which is pretty great.
Pita Bread with Hummus
Tim Hortons India serves hummus with pita bread.
This is interesting because it's not traditionally an Indian dish, but it's safe to assume the popularity of humble hummus has surpassed borders.
Another one we most definitely haven't spotted on Canadian menus … yet.
Chicken or Mushroom Quiche
A chicken and pea quiche at Tim Hortons India.
The closest thing we could think of to compare is when Tim Hortons' Canada had omelette bites, but even that is quite different from the quiches they've introduced in India.
There are two varieties: Chicken and Peas or Mushroom and Peas within that flaky tart pastry.
We wouldn't mind seeing this one in Canada menus, at all!
As assortment of sliders
A trio of sliders from Tim Hortons India.
Sure, Timmies in Canada has number of dishes that you can grab and go, but it looks like the Indian branch has taken it up a notch with sliders.
The three flavours are egg, vegetables and chicken, with each featuring a cutlet within a bun, with a sauce for added flavour.
Chole Kulcha Flatbread
Tim Hortons' Chole Kulcha Flatbread.
Yep, you read that correctly. This is one dish that Tim Hortons Canada most definitely doesn’t have.
Chole is a popular Indian dish of spiced chickpeas so it seems like a no-brainer that this one made it to the menu. Although over here, it's placed over a kulcha or flatbread instead of being accompanied by one.
Scrambled Eggs on Toast
Scrambled eggs on toast, available in Tim Hortons India.
While we've enjoyed a number of delicious breakfast sandwiches at Canadian Timmies locations – many of which feature eggs – this one knocks them out of the park.
The dish seems to feature spiced scrambled eggs with a creamy sauce, spread onto a large piece of bread.
Chilli Cheese Toast
Chilli Cheese Toast from Tim Hortons India.
This is a pretty popular dish in India, made using (you guessed it!) melted cheese and a few veggies over crispy toasted bread.
It's interesting to see Timmies adopt this one and give it its own spin. And the outcome does look hearty and delicious.
Breakfast pancakes
Tim Hortons India has pancakes.
Much like the U.K. restaurants, it looks like locations in India get Timmies pancakes!
The breakfast menu item seems to come slathered with cream and jam, with a dusting of sugar. When does this come to Canada, eh?
Kadak and ginger chai
Chai is available in Tim Hortons in India.
And finally here's one that shouldn't even come as a surprise for a coffee chain opening in India.
Tim Hortons seems to have unveiled two chai drinks for tea lovers in the country – a kadak (which essentially means strong) and a ginger version. Both look delicious!