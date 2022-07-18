7 Tim Hortons US Menu Items You Can't Get In Canada That Are Worth Crossing The Border For
They have the coveted Oreo Iced Capp!
Tim Hortons is a Canadian institution — any Canuck knows that. But, a number of Tim's locations have snuck their way across the southern border into the United States.
And, would you believe that the Tim Hortons U.S. menu is actually very different to the Canadian one?
Right now, you can get several items at Tim Hortons locations below the 49th parallel that are actually unavailable up here in Canada. And, yes, we're a bit jealous!
The U.S. version of Tims has some wild items on their menu, from fajitas and mac 'n' cheese, to highly caffeinated drinks, and some look worth the cross-border road trip.
Mac 'n' Cheese
Tim Hortons Mac & Cheese.
A real head-scratcher!
Most folks would not think of Timmies as a place where you can get a cheesy bowl of pasta, but it seems that's not the case down south. And honestly, it looks delicious.
It makes you wonder why Canada doesn't have this option. After all, we're the KD capital of the world!
Fajitas
A steak fajita.
Ever want to order a Mexican dish from a Canadian chain in America? This North American trifecta is your answer.
It comes with either chicken or steak, as well as grilled peppers, cheese, fresh veggies and chipotle sauce.
A great lunch option only our Yankee neighbours can enjoy.
The Caramel Apple Cider
The Caramel Apple Cider.
On a cool autumn day, nothing hits harder than an apple cider and it's something Tim Hortons doesn't offer in Canada.
However, U.S. customers have the choice of either a classic apple cider or a deluxe, whip cream-ed out version.
It's something you'd think would help stave off the cold Canadian weather, but nope. Only Americans can sip on this one.
The Oreo Iced Capp
The Oreo Iced Cap.
This is major. The Oreo Iced Capp is actually available in the U.S.A.
After being considered a failure in Canada, it seems the cult drink can still be found on the official menu of American Tim Hortons.
This will be great news to anyone who bemoaned the end of the drink up here. To give it another taste, all you need to do is take a little road trip.
Iced Capp Supreme
Another supreme option that's only available stateside.
While you can technically get this item up North — just ask for an Iced Capp with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle — it doesn't have the fancy name.
Plus, it's way easier to ask for an Iced Cap Supreme than asking for a bunch of add-ons. Darn you, American efficiency!
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
The Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.
If you like a hearty breakfast, but you're not a fan of eating pork, this is the thing for you.
It's another one that looks like a great choice, and it really makes you wonder why it isn't available in more Canadian locations.
TimsBoost Energy Infusions
This really can only be something Americans could think up. These brand new drinks are available in the U.S.A. and come mixed with Red Bull.
Yeah, that Red Bull.
This wild drink is unfortunately not available on this side of the border, sorry Canuck caffeine fiends!