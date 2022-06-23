Tim Hortons Was Named One Of The Most Trusted Brands In The World & No, This Isn't A Joke
It's because the coffee chain is apparently the most trusted brand in Canada. 🤔
This might come as a surprise but Tim Hortons has been named one of the most trusted brands in the world because it's the most trusted in Canada.
The newly released Most Trusted Brands 2022 report that was put out by data intelligence company Morning Consult focuses on the number one trusted brand in the countries that are the 10 largest global economies.
It's based on surveys of people in those countries, which are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., China, France, Italy, India, Japan, Germany and South Korea.
Tim Hortons is the top trusted brand in Canada, making it one of the most trusted in the world.
Then, it's Band-Aid in the U.S., Toyota in Japan, Google in India, Lidl in France, Alipay in China, PayPal in Germany, Boots in the U.K., WhatsApp in Italy and Samsung in South Korea.
Tim Hortons' net trust is 52.25, and the scores for the other top brands range from over 44 to above 87.
Net trust is how many survey respondents said they trust each brand to do the right thing "a lot" or "some," minus how many said "not much" or "not at all."
According to the report, "local origins help build trust" and the most trusted brand in six of the 10 countries was started in that country.
With Tim Hortons specifically, the reasons why it is trusted the most are the number of locations compared to Starbucks and McDonald's, "national pride," the Tims Rewards program and Roll Up To Win.
Plus, the cocreation of Timbiebs and Biebs Brew with Justin Bieber helped the Canadian coffee chain too, according to the report.
Canadians who trust Tim Hortons the most are Baby Boomers, followed by Gen X, Gen Z and then millennials.
Earlier in 2022, another report looked at the most trustworthy brands in Canada and found that CAA, Band-Aid, Costco, Home Hardware and Lego are the best in the country!