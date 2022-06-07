NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

drake

Drake Shouted Out Timbiebs On Insta & It's The Canadian Support You Love To See

Who doesn't love the "Bieber balls?"

Trending Staff Writer
Drake laughing. Right: Justin Bieber with Biebs Brew and Timbiebs.

@champagnepapi | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

Drake is showing some love for his fellow Canadian musician Justin Bieber, and it's the wholesome Canuck content that'll warm your heart.

On Monday, June 6, Bieber's new Biebs Brew, which is a french vanilla cold brew, launched in Canada and the U.S. The three flavours of Timbiebs that were introduced in November 2021 also made a comeback.

It looks like Drizzy either bought or was sent a giant 200-pack of Timbiebs, or "Bieber Balls," as some on social media have dubbed the item.

"Two hundo pack for the guyzzzzers," Drake wrote on his Insta story while showing off the huge box of treats and tagging JB.

A box of 200 Timbiebs. A box of 200 Timbiebs. @champagnepapi | Instagram

Hopefully he has someone to share them with!

Bieber shared the Toronto legend's story on his own Insta along with a cry face emoji and several rockets.

Canadians supporting Canadians is a beautiful thing!

Justin Bieber's Insta story.Justin Bieber's Insta story.@justinbieber | Instagram

Bieber has been doing all sorts of promo for his new cold brew drink, including a commercial where he flexed his somewhat questionable acting abilities.

In the clip, he stares blankly into the distance while sitting in a dark room. It's later revealed that the musician is pulling an all-nighter so he can be the very first person to try the Biebs Brew, which needs 16 hours to steep.

"Not a chance I let someone put their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy," he said while doing a double thumbed point at himself.

If you're looking to try out the new Biebs Brew, Narcity gave an honest review of the drink and the verdict is that it's a great beverage to sip away at on a warm day!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

