Michael Bublé Blind Taste-Tested Bieber Brew & Claims He's 'Not At All Jealous' (VIDEO)
"I hate that I love this." 😂
It seems like Michael Bublé has a bone to pick with both Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber but that didn't stop him from enjoying the new offering from the duo.
On Thursday, June 9, the Canadian crooner took to social media to try a blind taste of the Bieber Brew alongside cold brew from Starbucks and McDonald's.
"I’m so happy for him! So happy and not at all jealous," Bublé captioned his post along with various hashtags like #TeamBieber.
The singer then jumped in his car and jammed out to the classic Biebs tune "Baby" before stopping at Tims.
"I'd like a big-a** Bieber Brew please and also some doughnut," he said.
He then pulled into McDonald's and asked the drive-thru employee if he could ask him a question.
"Big Justin Bieber fan like me?" he asked before the camera cut away to him chowing down some fries and a burger while singing along to "Holy."
For his stop at Starbucks, it seems Bublé took on an alias.
"Justin, grande iced coffee with sweet cream for you," the barista said to him.
After finally gathering all of his drinks, Bublé got down to the business of taste testing.
He took a sip of each one and was able to correctly identify Biebs Brew as the second drink he tried.
"Really? Let's try it one more time," he said.
For the second test, he also correctly was able to pick Bieber's drink out of the lineup. He even did it a third time and again nailed it.
"Why are you so damn delicious?" he yelled. "I hate that I love this!"
This isn't the first time Bublé's gotten testy with Tims.
Back in November, he posted a rant telling the popular chain that they missed their opportunity and that they should slide into his DM's to chat about creating BubléBalls or BubléBits.
Maybe next time, Bublé!