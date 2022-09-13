I Tried Dairy Queen's New Fall Blizzards & They're Proof Ice Cream Isn't Just For Summer
Cinnamon Roll, Sugar Cookie and more!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The heat of summer is almost behind us, which means it's time for what some might think of as an unexpected seasonal treat: Dairy Queen's fall Blizzard menu.
That's right, the popular spot for summer ice cream serves up some autumnal treats and this year's lineup includes three brand new cozy flavours, as well as the return of four classics.
According to DQ, the Blizzards are available at participating locations across the country until the end of fall, so you have a few months to try out these flavours before they're gone for the year.
Since fall is my favourite season and ice cream makes already-good things even better, I decided to taste-test them all and give them a ranking out of five.
Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat
The new Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat.
So, this one definitely melted a little before I got to dig in, but holy sh*t it's incredible.
According to DQ, this treat is a combo of "soft cinnamon roll pieces and brown butter cinnamon topping" with the soft-serve the chain is known for.
It's sweet without being cloying, the bits of cinnamon roll add a pleasantly chewy texture and quite frankly I would like a pint of this in my freezer at all times.
5/5
Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat
The new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat.
Do you remember the Dunkaroo's you got when you were little that had the vanilla frosting with rainbow bits? That's exactly what this tastes like, only better.
This treat with sugar cookie pieces, icing and sprinkles could definitely work as a year-round flavour. I'm definitely more of a fan of ice cream with chocolate, but this was truly a standout.
5/5
Coffee Crisp Caramel Macchiato Blizzard Treat
The new Coffee Crisp Caramel Macchiato Blizzard Treat.
Given that I love Coffee Crisp and ice cream, I thought this would be my standout favourite, but it comes in third for me out of the three new flavours.
While I enjoyed the caramel bits, I found the treat to be too coffee-forward and a little lacking in sweetness. This one I could definitely pass on and didn't really reach for again after the first few tastes.
3/5
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat.
Because I didn't like the previous Coffee Crisp flavour, I was a little wary of the combo of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup's with ice cream, but I shouldn't have been.
You know what makes peanut butter and chocolate even better? Peanut butter and chocolate in DQ soft serve.
6/5 (these are my ratings, I get to make the rules).
Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat
Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat.
This treat definitely tastes autumnal, but it's not for me.
It's made with "real pumpkin pie pieces" and garnished with "whipped topping and nutmeg," which was all a little too much for me — that being said, it was my boyfriend's favourite, so to each their own!
If you're a fan of the PSL, this might be the perfect Blizzard for you.
3/5
Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat
Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat.
If I could sum this Blizzard up in one word it would be this: yum.
It's made with chunks of OREO cookies and cocoa fudge which add some delicious crunchy texture and balance to the vanilla soft serve.
There's absolutely nothing to dislike here, and it gets full marks from me.
5/5
Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat
Very Cherry Chip Blizzard® Treat.
This Blizzard was odd to me in the same way that I find mint chocolate to sometimes be a little off-putting.
I don't personally find cherry to be a natural pairing with chocolate chunks, although I didn't find it offensive.
While I wouldn't say it's my favourite, if I was offered it, I wouldn't say no to it!
4/5