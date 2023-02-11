These Are Some Of Dairy Queen's Healthiest Menu Items & Yes, Ice Cream Is On The List
Craving a sweet treat but watching what you eat?
Dairy Queen is one of Canada's most popular places to grab a sweet, chilly treat, and the fast food restaurant's menu is incredibly large and full of ice cream concoctions.
And, depending on your circumstances, you might be wondering what the healthiest items on the Dairy Queen menu might be in each major category, whether you're looking for a Blizzard, ice cream cone, sandwich, snack, sundae or even something from the kid's menu.
Of course, what is considered healthy can really depend on the person and the food item.
In this list, the healthiest menu items refer to the products with the lowest amount of calories per the Dairy Queen nutritional page.
Of course, there are other factors other than calories to consider, such as sugar and salt levels, so be sure to consider all nutritional aspects of each item to determine if it's the right bite for you.
And heck, maybe you can use this list to know what to avoid if you're feeling like really going all out!
Either way, here's a rundown of just some of the healthiest options you can order at the iconic ice cream store.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
This all-white meat grilled chicken sandwich is one dinner entree option if you're looking for a snack from Dairy Queen that has fewer calories and less sodium than other options.
As standard, it comes with a toasted bun, a piece of grilled chicken, mayo, tomato and lettuce — so you're getting a bit of salad in there too!
If you opt for a diet cola and a side of fries with this one, keep in mind the nutrition values will change.
Calories: 420
Sodium (mg): 1080
Total sugars (g): 3
Side Salad
The Dairy Queen side salad.
One of the least-caloric and sugary sides you can get at DQ is also perfect for the herbivores among us.
The side salad comes with fresh lettuce and is topped with tomatoes and croutons. After all, they do say greens do the body good!
If you want to spruce it up a bit, you can get a serving of dressing (which will add 40 to 140 additional calories, depending on what dressing you opt for).
Calories: 25
Sodium (mg): 15
Total sugars (g): 3
Rotisseries-style Chicken Bites
A few rotisserie-style chicken bites.
Think chicken nuggets — without the deep fryer.
These chicken bites are a pretty great choice for those who want a snack a bit more substantial than fries or onion rings, but also want to keep calorie and sugar amounts low.
Getting the regular size means grabbing a tasty snack that will remind you of home-cooked chicken. You can also get these with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Calories: 160
Sodium (mg): 460
Total sugars (g): 0
Kids Vanilla Cone
A Dairy Queen Vanilla cone.
If you've got a hankering for something sweet, this small soft-serve ice cream cone is a great little snack and is perfect for satisfying that ice cream craving.
As it's a kid's size, it's compact and the perfect way to enjoy ice cream on a warm — or cold — day.
It will become a little unhealthier, of course, if you add extras like sprinkles, or you dip it in chocolate, but as a sweet treat this is among the best options on offer at DQ.
Calories: 170
Sodium (mg): 100
Total sugars (g): 18
Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Mini
An upside down Blizzard.
Who doesn't love a Blizzard from Dairy Queen?
But you might be wondering what exactly the least-caloric Blizzard is.
This mini Blizzard will give you that fix you're after and it's not going to give you an excessive amount of calories in return.
This item comes with strawberry swirls and cheesecake bites and just looks super delicious.
Perfect for those that love Blizzards, but are trying to make some healthier choices.
Calories: 310
Sodium (mg): 210
Total sugars (g): 38
Pineapple Sunday small
A pineapple sundae.
And who can beat a sundae? And if you want to keep the calories low but still indulge in the joy of soft serve and a topping — pineapple is in your future.
This treat will satisfy your sweet tooth and is the least calorie-dense option for grabbing a sundae in DQ.
The pineapple sundae comes with a nice dollop of vanilla ice cream topped with a curl and a sweet slathering of pineapple topping. A tropical and tasty bite.
Calories: 230
Sodium (mg): 130
Total sugars (g): 33
Apple Sauce
Musselman's apple sauce.
Who doesn't love apple sauce? It's a classic for a reason.
This squeezable apple sauce from the kid's menu is a great option if you're friends are hitting up DQ and you just aren't in the mood for any ice cream or fast food.
This little shot of apple sauce is a great item for grabbing and having on the go, although it might not fill you up if you're hungry.
Calories: 50
Sodium (mg): 0
Total sugars (g): 11
Hopefully, this gives you a bit of insight for your next trip to Dairy Queen!
And if you do visit, why not try some of the unique items that you can get only in Canadian locations of the ice cream franchise?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.