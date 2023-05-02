Dairy Queen Canada Has Released Their Summer Menu & It Includes The Return Of Fan Favourites
Plus some new flavours coming up 👀
Dairy Queen Canada has released a full rundown of summer treats and there are a bunch of delicious-looking options for fans of the franchise.
That being said, these treats are available now for a limited time only, so you might want to get them sooner rather than later.
According to Dairy Queen, there are two brand-new Blizzards — blended soft serve ice cream treats with a variety of mix-ins — plus the return of three "fan favourites" that have previously been available at participating DQs.
The two new items are the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat and Reese's Caramel Pretzel Treat.
The Caramel Fudge Cheesecake blizzard is exactly what it sounds like. It features salted caramel truffles, cheesecake pieces as well as a caramel topping, making the whole thing perfect for caramel and cheesecake lovers in the summer months.
Along with that, Reese's Caramel Pretzel Blizzard is something that those who crave sweet meeting salty will love. It features pieces of pretzel, peanut butter and caramel all mixed up to create an enticing new concoction.
On top of these, Dairy Queen fans will see the return of the Cotton Candy, S'mores, and the Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzards this summer.
Of course, all of these will only be available at participating locations, so be sure to check out your local DQ branch to ensure they have these new items.
DQ is also launching a giveaway contest where you can get free Blizzards and Cineplex movie tickets for a year, with details out on May 19.
Just last month, Dairy Queen announced other new menu items, from a churro-inspired dish and some new summer sips.
But, if you're not a fan of the sweet stuff, one Narcity writer gave a rundown of some of the best Dairy Queen menu items that are not ice cream.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.