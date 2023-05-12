I Tried Dairy Queen's New Blizzards To Get The Scoop & There's 1 Item I'll For Sure Order Again
I will definitely be going back for more. 🤤
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Summer is almost upon us, which of course means it's almost time for a quintessential warm weather treat: Blizzards from Dairy Queen.
Dairy Queen recently added two new Blizzard options to their menu, in addition to the return of three fan-favourite Blizzards, and, as an ice cream lover, I decided it was my duty to try them all out and let y'all know the scoop.
So, after a quick trip to the DQ store at Bloor and High Park, I settled in to taste-test all five Blizzards and gave each of them a rating out of five.
Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard
Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.
I didn't love this one if I'm being perfectly honest. I'm not a huge fan of strawberry, and I found the chocolate bits to be a bit of a strange pairing with the flavour.
That being said, I'm certainly not mad at this concoction. If someone handed it to me, I'd say "thank you" and eat the whole thing with no questions asked. It just wasn't my favourite!
3/5
Cotton Candy Blizzard
Cotton Candy Blizzard.
This Blizzard tastes silly — in a good way. Like, if someone asked a 4-year-old what their perfect ice cream would be, it would definitely be this.
It's super sweet without being cloying and has a fun bit of crunch in it, almost like those harder pieces of cotton candy you get when you're nearing the end of your treat.
I personally prefer more chocolate-forward ice creams, so while this wouldn't be the item I'd reorder, I definitely enjoyed it!
4/5
S'mores Blizzard
S'mores Blizzard.
At this point in my tasting experience, I was so crazed with sugar that I forgot to take a picture of the product before I dug in.
My first thought was that this item tastes a bit like the milk you have left in the bowl when you've finished your cereal, which is the best part of the experience, in my opinion.
It has chocolate, marshmallow, and blitzed-up graham crackers which give the ice cream a pleasant grittiness. I enjoyed this treat, but I don't think it actually tastes like a s'more, which is why I'm not giving it a perfect score.
4/5
Reese's Caramel Pretzel Blizzard
Reese's Caramel Pretzel Blizzard.
If you love a mix of sweet and salty, this delicious treat might be right up your alley.
It has chunks of Reese's candy, bits of pretzel for a yummy bit of crunch, and a drizzle of caramel for a touch of sweetness that also adds a bit of a gooey texture (I know that sounds gross, but I promise it's very, very pleasing).
The mix of textures is delightful, and honestly, there's nothing not to love about this one.
5/5
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat.
You know when something is so good that after you take a bite of it, your body makes an involuntary little wiggly dance motion? This Blizzard made me do that.
It has chunks of salted caramel truffle that have just the right amount of salt to complement the vanilla soft serve, and the bits of cheesecake and caramel topping are the so-called cherries on top of the proverbial cake.
"With this Blizzard Treat, you don't have to choose between cheesecake and soft serve or between caramel and fudge," says Dairy Queen. "Why settle for just one dessert when you can have it all?"
Never settle, folks — you deserve all the flavours and textures, and this delicious treat certainly delivers. I will 100% be thinking about this Blizzard for the next few months.
7/5 (It's my taste test, I'll go above the rating system if I want to)
So, there you have it! The treats are only going to be around for a limited time, so if you want to get a taste of any of these bad boys you might want to grab one sooner rather than later — I know I'll certainly be getting another Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard ASAP!