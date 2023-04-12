Dairy Queen Canada Has Yummy New Menu Items & Damn It, They Will Force Summer Into Existence
Ice cream weather is approaching. 🍦
Dairy Queen Canada is greeting the warm weather seasons with a big array of new menu items, and they look like they'll make summer 2023 nice and sweet.
The ice cream slinger announced a bunch of new Dairy Queen menu items that might just force the summer weather into existence through sheer force of will with a new ice cream cone, slush, shake and even a frozen hot chocolate.
As announced by the chain on April 11, there will be two new items coming to the menu, with a few old faves making their return — all of which are available right now.
The newest and most unique item leading the summer confectionery lineup is the new Churro Dipped Cone.
This item is a classic vanilla soft serve ice cream cone that is topped with cinnamon sugar, a dessert based on the fried dough that you can find in a ton of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries — or, famously, Disneyland.
If you're more into sipping than licking, DQ also has a new summer-themed drink guaranteed to help cool you off.
The Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush is a mouthful in more than one way. It's a slushie drink that has layers of mango and strawberry kiwi flavours, all while having a colour scheme that'll make you think you're on the beach watching the sun go down.
Or maybe it'll become a big red mess of colour once it starts melting. There's only one way to find out.
Another one of the "Sweet Summer Sips" that you can catch at Dairy Queen includes the Caramel Mocha Chip Shake, which is a shake made from DQ soft-serve along with caramel, coffee and chocolate all blended up into an indulgent little drink.
They also are boasting the return of the Frozen Hot Chocolate, which sounds like an oxymoron until you see what they've come up with.
The drink is a rich cocoa fudge concoction blended with their vanilla soft serve that gets garnished with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle — it's something that's going to be really reminiscent of a rich, warm mug of hot chocolate, but a cold version.
An important note is that these drinks and treats will only be available for a limited time, so if you're keen on giving them a try, the early bird catches the worm.
And while you're checking out Dairy Queen this summer, you might not know it but you can order any Blizzard that has ever existed, according to a former employee.