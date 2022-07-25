Dairy Queen Canada's Menu Is So Different From The US & Here's What You're Missing Out On
Get ready to feel a little envious! 🤤🇨🇦
Dairy Queen is an incredibly popular fast food joint that Americans and Canadians both seem to flock to in the summer.
But, you might not know that the menus in the two countries are pretty different.
Sure, the Dairy Queen staples exist on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, but there are quite a few gems unique to each country.
Some are so intriguing, they might make you want to go for a road trip ASAP.
However, because franchising makes these things hard to say with 100% certainty, this list is based on the official online Dairy Queen menus for both Canada and the U.S.
So, from treats to savoury items, here are some key differences between the ice cream-focused fast food chain's two national menus.
Dairy Queen Canada
Smarties Blizzard
An upside down Smarties Blizzard.
Smarties are candy you can't get in the Land of the Free so it makes sense this Blizzard is only available in the Great White North.
Not only does it come with grounded-up Smarties, but the Blizzard is mixed up with a bit of chocolate sauce to really give it some punch.
Yes, America does have something similar with its M&M Blizzard, but it does not hit as hard as a good old-fashioned Smartie.
Cherry Sundae
A cherry sundae.
A good ol' cherry sundae!
Believe it or not, there are no cherry options in the U.S.A., so this sweet treat is all Canadian.
It's a simple dish, too. All it is is some soft serve with a "sweet cherry topping."
Poutine
A bowl of Dairy Queen poutine.
You probably could have guessed this one.
Dairy Queen in Canada has its own poutine options, like any self-respecting fast food chain does, and it's a great pairing with any sweet treat.
Maybe experiment and dip a gravy and cheese-covered fry into your ice cream when no one's looking. Why not?
Misty Float
A misty float
This is another Dairy Queen version of a Canadian exclusive.
The Misty Floaty is basically what would be called a "screamer" in any other venue.
It's one of their slushies with swirls of soft serve in it.
It makes a wonderfully cold, creamy and contrasting drink that is quintessentially Canadian.
Treatzza Pizza
The Skor Treatzza.
While the U.S. has had this item in the past, it's currently unavailable.
Their loss!
This smaller pizza-inspired ice cream cake comes in a variety of flavours from Skor to Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
It also comes with a fudge and crunch crust topped with soft serve and more depending on the variety!
Dairy Queen USA
Snickers Blizzard
An upside down Snickers Blizzard.
But, Americans don't have it all bad.
They do have a Snickers-flavoured blizzard which is easy to get envious of.
Soft serve and Snickers bars blended up into a tasty dessert — it's something you wished they'd bring up north.
Fruity Blast Cone
A purple Fruity Blast ice cream cone.
A purple ice cream cone is next level.
This fruit-flavoured cone is said to taste like a fruit-flavoured cereal.
So, if it actually does taste like Fruit Loops, you've honestly got something worth checking out.
Plus, you can get this sucker dipped for a bit of a chocolate explosion.
Chili Cheese Dogs
A chilli cheese dog.
Now we're talking.
American DQ fans can munch down on this classic fast food staple.
if you're not feeling the chili, you can also just get yourself a regular old hot dog.
But, if you got the chili option, why not just go for it?
Cheese Curds
A box of Dairy Queen cheese curds.
Ain't nothing better than some fried cheese.
These crispy morsels come in both large and regular sizes and are only something our American friends can enjoy.
It really makes you ask yourself: Is a road trip worth it to have hot, melty fried cheese?
Banana Shake
A banana shake.
Looking for something a little more tropical in your shake game? Well, you'll have to head stateside.
Dairy Queen in the United States sells a banana shake that you can also get as a malt — along with all their other shakes.
For the unfamiliar, a malt has essentially the same ingredients as a milkshake, but with the addition of malted milk products.
This gives it a different, richer taste and thicker consistency.