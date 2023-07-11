Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream For One Day Only & Here's How You Can Get It
Celebrate summer with a sweet treat. 🍦
With the summer heat kicking up, Dairy Queen might just be coming to your rescue. How? In the form of free ice cream available for one day only.
According to the iconic soft-serve chain, Canadians can indulge in some free soft-serve ice cream at participating locations across the country. However, to take advantage of the offer will require you to have a phone.
The event will take place on July 16, which is by no coincidence National Ice Cream Day, and to get the free dessert, you'll need to download the Dairy Queen App on your smartphone and set yourself up with a Dairy Queen Rewards account.
Once you've done that, you'll be able to order your own small vanilla soft-serve cone completely free of charge.
And that's it! Just the chance to get some free ice cream for honestly not a whole lot of work — and with this economy, freebies are always appreciated.
However, keep in mind that this deal will only be available for one day, so if you're craving some sweetness from Dairy Queen, you'll want to be on top of it this Sunday.
Suppose you're feeling like getting a bit more than just a cone. In that case, the store also has a huge selection of treats, with some new Blizzards hitting their menu this summer, such as Caramel Fudge Cheesecake and Reese's Caramel Pretzel, along with some other fan favourites returning.
Dairy Queen isn't the only place in Canada giving out freebies.
As a matter of fact, today, July 11, 7-Eleven is celebrating 7-Eleven Day, which means that they are giving away free slurpies from midnight to 11:59 p.m. all day. To take advantage of the deal, you only need to check it out in person or place an order using their app.
It looks like there are a lot of options for free ways to stay chill this summer in Canada!