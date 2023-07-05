7-Eleven Canada Is Giving Away Free Slurpees For Its Birthday & You'll Want To Try These Hacks
Want to beat the heat?
As the summer heat starts to ramp up across the country, you might be looking for something to cool you down.
And, just in the nick of time, 7-Eleven Canada has announced that they will be doing their annual 7-Eleven Day promo, which means you can go and get yourself a Slurpee for free.
According to a 7-Eleven press release, the promo is celebrating the 54th birthday of the Slurpee and will be taking place at participating locations across Canada on July 11 (the seventh month and the eleventh day, get it?) from midnight to 11:59 p.m.
So, you basically have 24 hours to get your free cooling beverage from the convenience store chain.
But don't go in there thinking you're getting an extra large for no cost. The drinks will be in their special "small birthday cup" when you come in and take advantage of the offer.
You can also get a "free small Slurpee" if you place a delivery order on their "7Now" app.
There is, of course, a limit of one per customer. So in case you were a bit befuddled as to what flavour you wanted to try, there are a bunch of new summery ones being toted by the company including brand new flavours like Peach Dragon Fruit and Strawberry Melon Mountain Dew SuperNova or returning faves like Blueberry Yuzu Lemonade.
And then once you've got your flavour picked out, there are luckily a ton of wild and somewhat useful hacks that you can find on TikTok that'll level up your Slurpee experience a heck of a lot.
A drink that looks genuinely quite good for beating the heat is one posted by TikToker @watchmygrowth7, who showed how they keep their drink cool for longer.
The TikTok video shows that to keep that sucker colder, especially at the bottom, they plop a few ice cubes in there, presumably from the pop fountain, which you can find at nearly all 7-Eleven locations.
This is the perfect trick if you feel like your Slurpee just melts way too quickly.
Another little more chaotic trick was posted by @athinoula_._, who showed viewers how they get the maximum amount of Slurpee when going to 7-Eleven.
The biggest tip from the video is that they want you to tap your Slurpee on the counter. They claim this helps get out the air bubbles and leaves more room for that sweet, slushy goodness.
After that, they fill their Slurpee up past the opening at the top so it overflows over the dome lid, which could be a first-class ticket to sticky hands if done incorrectly.
But as the TikToker said in the video, "You gotta get that bang for your buck!"
So, when you're grabbing your free Slurpee on July 11, give these hacks a try to see if they're worth all the effort because, after all, it's free!
Happy slurping Canada