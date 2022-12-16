A 7-Eleven In Ontario Will Soon Serve Alcohol & It's Part Of A Much Bigger Expansion
What a glow-up!
7-Eleven Canada will soon begin serving legal-aged customers alcohol and food in a dining area at one of its Ontario locations.
According to the press release posted on Friday, the store, located at 138 Erie Street in Leamington, recently became the first 7-Eleven in the province to secure a liquor sales license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
The move comes as part of a "wider provincial expansion" by the company that will transform stores into licensed restaurants with dining experiences.
The Leamington location has already been fully remodelled and now includes an "enclosed dining area." However, its opening date has yet to be announced.
The new dine-in options at 7-Eleven Canada will feature a selection of cold beers, wines and coolers, including locally-produced products from Ontario. In addition to its alcoholic beverages, the restaurant will serve a variety of fresh and prepared foods, including:
- Chicken wings
- Chicken strips
- Sandwiches
- Potato wedges
- Hot dogs
- Freshly-baked pizza
"Fresh food drives our business," said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager 7-Eleven Canada, in a press release. "With the addition of beer and wine, we're excited to offer our adult patrons a full-menu dining experience – not unlike the thousands of other restaurants in Ontario."
"We're pleased to be creating new employment opportunities and investing in local Ontario communities, like Leamington, home to 7-Eleven since 1999," he added.
It's worth noting that the sale of alcohol will be limited at 7-Eleven Canada locations from noon until 11:00 p.m. So, customers will need to work around that.
