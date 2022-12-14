Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7-Eleven Has Launched A Bunch Of Dine-In Restaurants In Alberta & You Can Order Beer

They're expanding Canadian 7-Eleven stores!

Calgary Staff Writer
7-Eleven fans rejoice! The much-loved convenience store has expanded several stores in Alberta and they now include licensed dine-in areas where you can crack open a cold beer with your food.

The new Alberta expanded stores include four in Edmonton, and stores in Rocky Mountain, Leduc and Fort McMurray.

Each of the stores now includes a seated area where you can grab a chilled beer, wine, seltzer or cooler to enjoy alongside 7-Eleven classics like pizza or crispy chicken wings. The restaurants are open for dining between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

If you don't want to eat in-store, you can also grab take-out food and alcoholic drinks at any of the locations between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. too, seven days a week.

The restaurants also have a delivery option where you can order chicken wings, pizza and beer right to your home. Orders can be placed through UberEars, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m.

One licensed location was trialled in Edmonton last year, where customers could pick up booze alongside 7-Eleven snacks such as chicken sandwiches, pizzas, hot dogs, and nachos.

7-Eleven said feedback on the first restaurant had been "overwhelmingly positive."

The new expanded 7-Eleven stores include these locations:

  • 8210 - 160 Ave., Edmonton
  • 6975 Ellerslie Rd. S.W., Edmonton
  • 1704 Millwoods Rd. S., Edmonton
  • 14110 - 127 St., Edmonton
  • 4602 - 50 Ave., Rocky Mountain (no delivery from this location)
  • 101 West Haven Blvd., Leduc
  • 10002 Franklin Ave., Fort McMurray
Fingers crossed the new concept makes its way to more areas in the province soon!
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
