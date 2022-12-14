7-Eleven Has Launched A Bunch Of Dine-In Restaurants In Alberta & You Can Order Beer
They're expanding Canadian 7-Eleven stores!
7-Eleven fans rejoice! The much-loved convenience store has expanded several stores in Alberta and they now include licensed dine-in areas where you can crack open a cold beer with your food.
The new Alberta expanded stores include four in Edmonton, and stores in Rocky Mountain, Leduc and Fort McMurray.
Each of the stores now includes a seated area where you can grab a chilled beer, wine, seltzer or cooler to enjoy alongside 7-Eleven classics like pizza or crispy chicken wings. The restaurants are open for dining between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
If you don't want to eat in-store, you can also grab take-out food and alcoholic drinks at any of the locations between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. too, seven days a week.
The restaurants also have a delivery option where you can order chicken wings, pizza and beer right to your home. Orders can be placed through UberEars, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m.
One licensed location was trialled in Edmonton last year, where customers could pick up booze alongside 7-Eleven snacks such as chicken sandwiches, pizzas, hot dogs, and nachos.
7-Eleven said feedback on the first restaurant had been "overwhelmingly positive."
The new expanded 7-Eleven stores include these locations:
- 8210 - 160 Ave., Edmonton
- 6975 Ellerslie Rd. S.W., Edmonton
- 1704 Millwoods Rd. S., Edmonton
- 14110 - 127 St., Edmonton
- 4602 - 50 Ave., Rocky Mountain (no delivery from this location)
- 101 West Haven Blvd., Leduc
- 10002 Franklin Ave., Fort McMurray