9 Alberta Restaurants Have Been Named In Canada's Top 100 Brunch Spots & They're Drool-Worthy
Get these spots on your brunch bucket list!
If you're already looking to make weekend brunch plans, look no further! These Alberta restaurants were named as some of the top places in Canada for brunch and honestly, the pictues are enough to make your mouth water.
Open Table has released its list of the top 100 places in Canada to go for brunch and nine spots across Calgary, Edmonton and Banff made the list.
Over one million reviews from diners across Canada were analyzed to put together the list between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, and these were the Alberta spots that made the cut.
Deane House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 806 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary classic restaurant serves up all your favourite brunch dishes from Eggs Benedict to Croque Madame. Brunch lovers can head down on weekends between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Farm & Fire
Price: 💸💸
Address: 333 Banff Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for tasty fuel to get you ready for a hike, Farm & Fire is the spot. The restaurant has so many options from delicious brunch bowls and french toast.
Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 20 Balsam Ave. P.O.B. 1094, Bragg Creek, AB
Why You Need To Go: While not strictly a brunch spot, who says you can't indulge in some pizza and pasta? You'll be able to grab your favourite Italian dishes to enjoy surrounded by the stunning woodlands in Bragg Creek.
River Cafe
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 25 Prince’s Island, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can grab brunch from this stunning Calgary spot right in the heart of Prince's Island Park. From fluffy buttermilk pancakes to halibut cakes, there's bound to be something to tickle your tastebuds.
Ten Foot Henry
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Ten Foot Henry has a small but mighty brunch menu with omelettes, avocado on toast and sourdough pancakes to get your weekend off to the best start.
The Lake House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 747 Lake Bonavista Dr. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in anything from fresh east coast oysters to Rocky Mountain charcuterie at this stunning spot that overlooks Lake Bonavista.
The Vermillion Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: You could have a fancy brunch right inside the magical Fairmont Banff Springs. They have delicious offerings such as banana bread french toast, pancakes and breakfast bowls on the menu.
Campio Brewing Co
Price: 💸💸
Address: 10257 105 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Edmonton brewery also serves up brunch on weekends between 11 a.m and 2 p.m. You could get a burrito, short rib and eggs or even a breakfast pizza alongside an ice cold beer.
La Ronde - Chateau Lacombe
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10111 Bellamy Hill Rd. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This revolving restaurant offers panoramic views of Edmonton to enjoy alongside your meal. You'll find the restaurant on Chateau Lacombe's 24th floor.