These 17 Alberta Restaurants Made Canada’s Top 100 Places To Eat & Damn, They Look So Good
We're not drooling, you're drooling! 🤤
You may not know that Alberta has a pretty impressive foodie scene — but with 17 local restaurants recently recognized nationwide as some of the best in the country, it's high time you take notice.
In Yelp's latest ranking of the best places to eat in Canada for 2023, some great, must-try restaurants in cities like Calgary and Edmonton made the cut — alongside a few spots in the Rockies, too.
The list of Canadian eateries was put together by looking at user nominations, ratings, reviews, and more, according to Yelp.
So next time you're planning a meal out, these are the spots you should hit up!
The Himalayan
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Nepalese
Address: 3218 17 Ave., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Coming in at number 14 on the list, and as the best spot to eat in Alberta, is The Himalayan. With a huge range of Nepalese dishes like momos and curries, you're bound to find something delicious.
Ten Foot Henry
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Ten Foot Henry is a Calgary staple and if you are a big fan of vegetable centred dishes, this is the place to be. The restaurant ranked at number 25 in Canada.
The Bedouins
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Arabian and North African
Address: 12832 137 Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The first Edmonton spot to hit the list at number 26 serves up delicious Arabic and North African dishes from chicken tajeen to kababs.
Longview Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Steak
Address: 562076 Highway 22 W., Longview, AB
Why You Need To Go: You don't get much more Albertan than steak. At Longview Steakhouse, not only will you get a beautiful cut of Alberta beef, but the restaurant also has stunning views over the foothills.
Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indonesian and vegetarian
Address: 10740 101 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB or 106 6925 Gateway Blvd. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Edmonton spot serves up everything from ginger beef to kung pao chicken, all with a veggie twist. It came in at number 52 on the list.
Big Catch Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi
Address: 8835 Macleod Trail S.W. #130, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Sushi lovers, unite! Coming in at 54 was this Calgary sushi spot which serves up some truly stunning plates of Sashimi, Nigiri and more.
Queens Breakfast Cocktails
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch and cocktails
Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot and cocktail bar serves up some truly delicious eats and equally spectacular cocktails so it's no wonder it made the list at number 59.
An Chay
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese and vegetarian
Address: 11203 Jasper Ave., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Edmonton Vietnamese spot was ranked as number 66 in Canada. They have dishes including curries and pho, perfect for a chilly winter day.
ZCrew Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 401 11 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: ZCrew has a ton of yummy and unique brunch options including Korean Fried Chicken eggs benny and matcha pancakes to indulge in. It placed at number 74.
Madras Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: South Indian
Address: 175 52 St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This South Indian spot ranked at number 76. Madras Cafe has all your favourite dishes from dosas to butter chicken and biriyani.
The Spice Joint
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 614 Connaught Dr., Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can grab anything from Jerk chicken sandwiches to beef patties at this Jasper spot, which came in at number 79 on Yelp's list.
Alumni Sandwiches
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches
Address: 725 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can pick up some truly drool-worthy sandwiches at this Calgary spot from classic meatball subs, Nashville hot chicken and chicken parm. It came in at number 85.
Block Kitchen + Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian-fusion
Address: 201-5 Banff Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Block came in at number 93 on the list. Right in the heart of Banff, this spot serves up bao, lettuce wraps and ramen, perfect after a busy day of exploring.
Communitea
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: #117 1001 Sixth Ave., Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Communitea, which reached number 96, has plenty of delicious and healthy options with yoga bowls, kale caesar salads and over 80 different types of loose leaf tea to try.
Patricia Street Deli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches
Address: 610 Patricia St., Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: if you're out and about exploring Jasper, you can also grab a sandwich from Patricia Street Deli, which came in at number 98. They have tons of different sandwich fillings on offer as well as home made soups.
Mio Stone Grill & Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi and Japanese
Address: #111 2100 Market St. S.E., Airdrie, AB
Why You Need To Go: the 99th spot went to Airdrie's Mio Stone Sushi and Grill. If you love tempura, sushi and other classic Japanese dishes, it's well worth a visit.
Red Rock Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza
Address: #100 - 1005 Cougar Creek Drive, Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Rounding off the list is Canmore's Red Rock Pizza. Not only does it have a huge menu of pizzas, there's also salads and skillet pastas available too.