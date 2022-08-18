6 Of 'Canada's Best New Restaurants' Are In Alberta & They'll Have You Drooling
Add these to your foodie bucket list!
If you're looking for a new dinner spot to check out, you're in luck. Six Alberta restaurants were recently named as some of the best new restaurants in Canada in 2022 and the food looks truly drool-worthy.
A list of 30 of the best new restaurants in the country for 2022 has been put together by Air Canada's enRoute publication and three spots in Edmonton and three in Calgary made the cut.
According to its website, one undercover writer is flown coast to coast in order to try out new restaurants and compose the annual list which has been running since 2002.
To be up for consideration, restaurants had to have opened between late spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, leading to six Alberta spots being showcased.
"Opening a restaurant has always been a feat, and those with the courage and grit to pull it off over the past year deserve special recognition," enRoute said.
The list aims to put Canada's best new restaurants "on the map" and this year is no different.
The Alberta restaurants that made the list included:
- Fu's Repair Shop - Edmonton
- Hayloft Steak + Fish - Edmonton
- Major Tom - Calgary
- Môt Tô - Calgary
- Pei Pei Chei Ow - Edmonton
- Roy's Korean Kitchen - Calgary