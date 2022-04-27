4 Alberta Restaurants Have Been Named As Some of Canada's Best Brunch Spots
Add these to your brunch bucket list.
There's no shortage of amazing places to grab brunch in Alberta. However, a new list has revealed the best restaurants to get brunch in Canada and four Alberta restaurants made the list.
The list published by OpenTable, analyzed data and reviews from diners to find the best places to have an indulgent brunch in Canada, including three Calgary spots and one in Banff.
Here are the Alberta restaurants that made the cut.
Ten Foot Henry
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Calgary staple Ten Foot Henry serves up brunch every weekend and you can get your hands on a four egg omelette with whipped goats cheese and a fresh herb salad, or sourdough pancakes with vanilla whipped cream and maple syrup.
Starbelly
Price: 💸💸
Address: #220 19489 Seton Cres. SE, Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary spot is a fan favourite for brunch. You could get a breakfast poutine, prosciutto and brie eggs benedict or chicken and waffles.
Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in Fish Creek Park, this restaurant has a small but perfectly formed brunch menu, with brunch classics such as eggs benedict and also honey butter french toast.
Farm & Fire
Price: 💸💸
Address: 333 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Farm & Fire serves up delicious brunches including a variety of egg benedict dishes and brunch bowls complete with pulled chicken, pork or even flank steak. They also have a gin-fueled hot chocolate for the ultimate boozy treat.