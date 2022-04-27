NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best brunch spots in calgary

4 Alberta Restaurants Have Been Named As Some of Canada's Best Brunch Spots

Add these to your brunch bucket list.

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone eating brunch at Farm & Fire in Banff. Right: Brunch at Starbelly in Calgary.

Someone eating brunch at Farm & Fire in Banff. Right: Brunch at Starbelly in Calgary.

@alysiakwong | Instagram, @starbellyyyc | Instagram

There's no shortage of amazing places to grab brunch in Alberta. However, a new list has revealed the best restaurants to get brunch in Canada and four Alberta restaurants made the list.

The list published by OpenTable, analyzed data and reviews from diners to find the best places to have an indulgent brunch in Canada, including three Calgary spots and one in Banff.

Here are the Alberta restaurants that made the cut.

Ten Foot Henry

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Calgary staple Ten Foot Henry serves up brunch every weekend and you can get your hands on a four egg omelette with whipped goats cheese and a fresh herb salad, or sourdough pancakes with vanilla whipped cream and maple syrup.

Menu

Starbelly

Price: 💸💸

Address: #220 19489 Seton Cres. SE, Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: This Calgary spot is a fan favourite for brunch. You could get a breakfast poutine, prosciutto and brie eggs benedict or chicken and waffles.

Menu

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in Fish Creek Park, this restaurant has a small but perfectly formed brunch menu, with brunch classics such as eggs benedict and also honey butter french toast.

Menu

Farm & Fire

Price: 💸💸

Address: 333 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.

Why You Need To Go: Farm & Fire serves up delicious brunches including a variety of egg benedict dishes and brunch bowls complete with pulled chicken, pork or even flank steak. They also have a gin-fueled hot chocolate for the ultimate boozy treat.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...