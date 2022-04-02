6 Drool-Worthy Brunch Spots Near Banff That Will Make You Want To Get Out Of Bed
One even has the ultimate Caesar. 🤤
If you're planning a trip to Banff sometime soon, you'll want to start the day off right with an epic, drool-worthy brunch. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of some of the most delicious brunch spots in the area and yes, one of them has a giant Caesar.
Banff and Canmore have some really great restaurants to try, so if you were under the impression that fast food was your only option, think again. From flank steak brunch bowls to Cajun-influenced crab and shrimp eggs benedict, there are a lot of brunch spots to work your way through.
Here are six spots we'd recommend trying on your next Rockies adventure:
Blake
Price: 💸💸
Address: 810 Bow Valley Tr., Canmore, AB.
Why You Should Go: This brewhouse and distillery makes a mean brunch but you also need to try "The Cure", Blake's ultimate Caeser complete with grilled cheese, pickled egg, pepperoni, pickle, celery and bacon.
Farm & Fire
Price: 💸💸
Address: 333 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: The star of the show at Farm & Fire is its delicious brunch bowls. They have unique options such as the lean machine veggie bowl with chickpea dukkah and goat feta or the Holy Cow with flank steak and roasted sweet corn.
Rocky Mountain Bagel Co.
Price: 💸
Address: 102 830 Eighth St., Canmore, AB or 101 1106 Bow Valley Tr., Canmore, AB.
Why You Should Go: If you consider yourself a bagel expert, look no further than Rocky Mountain Bagel Co. You can grab a delicious housemade breakfast bagel and enjoy the stunning Canmore scenery.
The Vermillion Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: Set in the stunning Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, the elegant French brasserie The Vermillion Room serves everything from a delicious smoothie bowl to a classic eggs benedict.
TooLouLou's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 204 Caribou St. Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: TooLouLou's takes a Cajun spin on a classic brunch with a huge menu including omelettes, french toast, Belgian waffles and even a crab and shrimp benedict.
Melissa's Missteak
Price: 💸💸
Address: 201 Banff Ave., Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: This lively steak house is not just for the evening. You can also grab brunch too and they serve up all the classic favourites, including a steak and egg breakfast.